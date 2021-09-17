Global Operational Technology Market to Reach $49.1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Operational Technology Market to Reach $49. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Operational Technology estimated at US$34.
New York, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operational Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032388/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Control System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Field Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
- The Operational Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
- Services Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
ABB
Accenture
Advantech Co., Ltd.
Cognizant
Emerson Electric Co.
FANUC INDIA Private Limited
General Electric Company
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
John Wodd Group PLC
Oracle
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
SCADAfence
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Wipro Limited
Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc.
Yokogawa India Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032388/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Control System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Control System by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Control System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Field Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Field Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Field Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wired by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Wired by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wired by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Wireless by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Process by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Process by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Process by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Process by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Process by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Process by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control
System, Field Devices and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process and
Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control
System, Field Devices and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control
System, Field Devices and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control
System, Field Devices and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control
System, Field Devices and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control
System, Field Devices and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Control System, Field Devices and Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control
System, Field Devices and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process
and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Component - Control System, Field Devices and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Control
System, Field Devices and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Operational Technology by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and
Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Operational Technology by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Process and
Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by Component - Control System, Field
Devices and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Control System, Field Devices and Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by Component - Control System, Field
Devices and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Control System, Field Devices and Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by Component - Control System, Field
Devices and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Operational
Technology by Component - Control System, Field Devices and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Control System, Field Devices and Services for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Operational
Technology by Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Process and Non-Process Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Operational
Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Process and Non-Process for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032388/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001