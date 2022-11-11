Global OPC Server Market Size To Reach USD 21.12 Billion By 2030 | CAGR Of 6.3%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global OPC Server Market Size was valued at USD 13.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2030. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. The North America region is dominating the market share of the global OPC Server Market owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies like IoT-enabled devices and machine-to-machine solutions as well as the existence of significant industrial firms in wireless connectivity. Companies Covered:Takebishi Corporation, Kepware, Siemens, Emerson, Softing Industrial Automation, Hitachi, Ltd, Panasonic, Omron Corporation, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Matrikon, Cogent Real-Time Systems, Inc. and others 30+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

New York, United States, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global OPC Server Market Size was valued at USD 13.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2030. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1019

The OPC Server Market is expanding due to the quick uptake of industrial robots across a variety of industries and major government incentives to support the development of cutting-edge technologies like AI-enabled robots and collaborative robots for indicating industrial automation. Rocketfarm, a Norwegian software business that develops software solutions for Universal Robots' market-leading cobots, announced the creation of a UR cobot that supports the OPC UA Industry 4.0 protocol in June 2020. Because the OPC UA protocol is a key component of Industry 4.0 and is one of the fastest-growing technologies for machine-to-machine communication, UR collaborative robots are built with enhanced security measures. As a result, several of the emerging industrial IoT initiatives to address production efficiencies are among the most promising factors that influence the OPC Server Market growth.

Story continues

In the manufacturing industry, the OPC Server three independent protocols are used which is, OPC Historical Data Access (OPC HDA), OPC Data Access (OPC DA), OPC Alarms and Events (OPC AU), and additional protocols, which were widely used in the manufacturing industry for interconnectivity. Classic OPC, on the other hand, is platform-dependent and relies on Windows-based technology. OPC UA is the main successor to classic OPC, and one of its main benefits is that it is platform-independent, allowing it to be easily integrated with Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, and other platforms, which is important in the manufacturing industry where machines and systems are frequently running on different platforms. Moreover, the flexibility to handle legacy systems benefits plants and factories that may not have the financial resources to invest in new equipment and IT infrastructure, which is another significant benefit in the manufacturing industry. Process control, oil and gas, food and beverage, waste management, and pharmaceutical industries have all used OPC UA. The more benefits of OPC Server create huge opportunities in the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 118 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global OPC Server Market Size , Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Server Type (OPC DA (Data Access) Servers, OPC HDA (Historical Data Access) Servers, OPC A&E (Alarms and Events) Servers, and OPC UA (United Architecture) Servers), By Industry Vertical (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Chemicals, Water/WasteWater Management, and Others), By Application (Data Transportation, Process and Quality Control, Device Diagnostics, Condition Monitoring, Asset Management, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2030 ” in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1019

The servers would be able to interact between the Linux-based reporting application and the Windows-based application. Finally, the OPC UA servers could communicate the final, corrected, suggested settings for the machinery back to the plants and the machines within the plants in the needed formats. The business would thus be able to achieve its objectives more cost-effectively and efficiently. As seen in the preceding example, the main role of OPC UA in the manufacturing business is to facilitate communication and break down traditional boundaries in industrial communication. The OPC UA helps increase the cost-effective business. These are the major factors that can drive the OPC Server market in the future.

Additionally, according to the use cases the standard for transferring data securely and reliably in industrial automation and other industries the OPC Server is used. The server ensures a smooth flow of data across devices from various manufacturers. The OPC Foundation manages standard creation and maintenance. The OPC standard is a set of specifications created by software developers, industry providers, and end-users. These specifications specify the interface between Clients and Servers, as well as Servers and Servers, and include features like access to real-time data, alarm and event monitoring, historical data access, and other applications. The goal of the standard when it was first released was to abstract PLC-specific protocols such as Modbus, Profibus, and others into a standardized interface that would allow HMI/SCADA systems to communicate with a middle-man who would convert generic-OPC read/write requests into device-specific requests and vice versa. As a result, an entire cottage industry of goods has sprung up, allowing end-users to construct systems employing best-of-breed components that all interface seamlessly via OPC.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1019

The North America region is dominating the market share of the global OPC Server Market owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies like IoT-enabled devices and machine-to-machine solutions as well as the existence of significant industrial firms in wireless connectivity. Cost-effectiveness, a small IT investment, seamless interfaces, and accessibility are a few of them. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising expansion of infrastructure facilities and the rising number of internet users in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive market expansion.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Discount Price: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1019

Browse Related Reports

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/industrial-internet-of-things-market

Global Data Center Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product (Servers, Storage Devices, Power Distribution Systems & Others); By Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Banking & finance, Media & entertainment & Others; By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/data-center-equipment-market

Contact Us:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



