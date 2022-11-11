Global OPC Server Market Size To Reach USD 21.12 Billion By 2030 | CAGR Of 6.3%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global OPC Server Market Size was valued at USD 13.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2030. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. The North America region is dominating the market share of the global OPC Server Market owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies like IoT-enabled devices and machine-to-machine solutions as well as the existence of significant industrial firms in wireless connectivity. Companies Covered:Takebishi Corporation, Kepware, Siemens, Emerson, Softing Industrial Automation, Hitachi, Ltd, Panasonic, Omron Corporation, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Matrikon, Cogent Real-Time Systems, Inc. and others 30+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

New York, United States, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global OPC Server Market Size was valued at USD 13.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2030. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

 Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1019  

The OPC Server Market is expanding due to the quick uptake of industrial robots across a variety of industries and major government incentives to support the development of cutting-edge technologies like AI-enabled robots and collaborative robots for indicating industrial automation. Rocketfarm, a Norwegian software business that develops software solutions for Universal Robots' market-leading cobots, announced the creation of a UR cobot that supports the OPC UA Industry 4.0 protocol in June 2020. Because the OPC UA protocol is a key component of Industry 4.0 and is one of the fastest-growing technologies for machine-to-machine communication, UR collaborative robots are built with enhanced security measures. As a result, several of the emerging industrial IoT initiatives to address production efficiencies are among the most promising factors that influence the OPC Server Market growth.

In the manufacturing industry, the OPC Server three independent protocols are used which is, OPC Historical Data Access (OPC HDA), OPC Data Access (OPC DA), OPC Alarms and Events (OPC AU), and additional protocols, which were widely used in the manufacturing industry for interconnectivity. Classic OPC, on the other hand, is platform-dependent and relies on Windows-based technology. OPC UA is the main successor to classic OPC, and one of its main benefits is that it is platform-independent, allowing it to be easily integrated with Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, and other platforms, which is important in the manufacturing industry where machines and systems are frequently running on different platforms. Moreover, the flexibility to handle legacy systems benefits plants and factories that may not have the financial resources to invest in new equipment and IT infrastructure, which is another significant benefit in the manufacturing industry. Process control, oil and gas, food and beverage, waste management, and pharmaceutical industries have all used OPC UA. The more benefits of OPC Server create huge opportunities in the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 118 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global OPC Server Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Server Type (OPC DA (Data Access) Servers, OPC HDA (Historical Data Access) Servers, OPC A&E (Alarms and Events) Servers, and OPC UA (United Architecture) Servers), By Industry Vertical (Pharmaceuticals, Food, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Chemicals, Water/WasteWater Management, and Others), By Application (Data Transportation, Process and Quality Control, Device Diagnostics, Condition Monitoring, Asset Management, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2030 ” in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1019  

The servers would be able to interact between the Linux-based reporting application and the Windows-based application. Finally, the OPC UA servers could communicate the final, corrected, suggested settings for the machinery back to the plants and the machines within the plants in the needed formats. The business would thus be able to achieve its objectives more cost-effectively and efficiently. As seen in the preceding example, the main role of OPC UA in the manufacturing business is to facilitate communication and break down traditional boundaries in industrial communication. The OPC UA helps increase the cost-effective business. These are the major factors that can drive the OPC Server market in the future.

Additionally, according to the use cases the standard for transferring data securely and reliably in industrial automation and other industries the OPC Server is used. The server ensures a smooth flow of data across devices from various manufacturers. The OPC Foundation manages standard creation and maintenance. The OPC standard is a set of specifications created by software developers, industry providers, and end-users. These specifications specify the interface between Clients and Servers, as well as Servers and Servers, and include features like access to real-time data, alarm and event monitoring, historical data access, and other applications. The goal of the standard when it was first released was to abstract PLC-specific protocols such as Modbus, Profibus, and others into a standardized interface that would allow HMI/SCADA systems to communicate with a middle-man who would convert generic-OPC read/write requests into device-specific requests and vice versa. As a result, an entire cottage industry of goods has sprung up, allowing end-users to construct systems employing best-of-breed components that all interface seamlessly via OPC.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1019  

The North America region is dominating the market share of the global OPC Server Market owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies like IoT-enabled devices and machine-to-machine solutions as well as the existence of significant industrial firms in wireless connectivity. Cost-effectiveness, a small IT investment, seamless interfaces, and accessibility are a few of them. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising expansion of infrastructure facilities and the rising number of internet users in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive market expansion.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Discount Price: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1019  

Browse Related Reports

Global Industrial Internet of Things Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/industrial-internet-of-things-market

Global Data Center Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Product (Servers, Storage Devices, Power Distribution Systems & Others); By Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Banking & finance, Media & entertainment & Others; By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/data-center-equipment-market

Contact Us:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury gears up to add to his records

    The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin

  • John Tavares leading Maple Leafs back to their best

    John Tavares struggled to find his best form last season but the Maple Leafs captain has been Toronto's best player this season, lifting his team back to winning ways.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Position players

    Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins could bolster the team's position player group by signing one of these three players.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Pressure on Leafs defence to ride out goaltending crisis

    With first choice goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov out injured, the Maple Leafs must rely on an untested tandem of Erik Kallgren and Keith Petruzzelli but the onus is on Toronto's defence to guide the team through this challenging stretch.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk suspended 2 games for high-stick

    Florida Panthers' star Matthew Tkachuk will sit out the next two games after intentionally high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play

    It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.

  • Former Pacific FC captain Jamar Dixon moves into CPL team's front office

    Former captain Jamar Dixon has moved into the Pacific FC front office as the Canadian Premier League club’s manager of football and player development. Dixon, 33, announced Sept. 30 that this would be his last season as a player. The veteran midfielder and Pacific, which won the CPL title in 2021, lost 3-1 on aggregate to Atletico Ottawa in the 2022 playoff semifinals. The club announced his new role Tuesday. "Pacific FC has been such a big part of my life and I am excited to continue building t

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Kaylyn Kyle on the economics and realities of women's soccer

    Kaylyn Kyle has parlayed years of soccer with the Canadian national team and in pro leagues into a bustling career as a broadcast soccer analyst. What sets Kyle apart isn't just her deep knowledge of the game and tactics, but her willingness to speak plainly about the issues and players before her. Kyle is not afraid to court controversy, nor to call out poor behaviour when she sees it. She's brutally honest about the economics of being an NWSL player. And when she argues in favour of a Canadian

  • Canucks open road trip with 6-4 win over struggling Senators

    OTTAWA — Bo Horvat scored twice Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks came back twice from a goal down for 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. Connor Garland had two assists in the win as the Canucks opened a five-game road trip. Horvat scored from the top of the crease 1:16 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie and Brock Boeser scored on the power play at 8:18 to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead. Tim Stutzle got a power-play goal at 14:03 to pull the Senators to within a goal at 4-3, but Jack Stud