Global Online Streaming Services Market to Grow by $285.46 Billion During 2023-2027

Company Logo

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Streaming Services Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online streaming services market is forecast to grow by $285.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.64% during the forecast period. The report on the online streaming services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet, growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector, and increasing launches of new content and renewal of additional seasons.



The online streaming services market is segmented as below:

By Revenue

Subscription

Advertising

Rental

By Type

Online video streaming

Online music streaming

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies with online streaming as one of the prime reasons driving the online streaming services market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors and increasing penetration of smart TVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the online streaming services market covers the following areas:

Online streaming services market sizing

Online streaming services market forecast

Online streaming services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online streaming services market vendors that include Access Industries Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Brightcove Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., Eros Media World plc, Fox Corp., fuboTV Inc., Hulu LLC, Netflix Inc., Philo Inc., Sling TV LLC, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the online streaming services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Revenue



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Story continues

Access Industries Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Brightcove Inc.

British Broadcasting Corp.

Eros Media World plc

Fox Corp.

fuboTV Inc.

Hulu LLC

Netflix Inc.

Philo Inc.

Sling TV LLC

Spotify Technology SA

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whrac1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



