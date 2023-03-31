Global Online Streaming Services Market to Grow by $285.46 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Streaming Services Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online streaming services market is forecast to grow by $285.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.64% during the forecast period. The report on the online streaming services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet, growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector, and increasing launches of new content and renewal of additional seasons.

The online streaming services market is segmented as below:
By Revenue

  • Subscription

  • Advertising

  • Rental

By Type

  • Online video streaming

  • Online music streaming

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the integration of advanced technologies with online streaming as one of the prime reasons driving the online streaming services market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors and increasing penetration of smart TVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the online streaming services market covers the following areas:

  • Online streaming services market sizing

  • Online streaming services market forecast

  • Online streaming services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online streaming services market vendors that include Access Industries Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Brightcove Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., Eros Media World plc, Fox Corp., fuboTV Inc., Hulu LLC, Netflix Inc., Philo Inc., Sling TV LLC, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the online streaming services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Access Industries Inc.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

  • Brightcove Inc.

  • British Broadcasting Corp.

  • Eros Media World plc

  • Fox Corp.

  • fuboTV Inc.

  • Hulu LLC

  • Netflix Inc.

  • Philo Inc.

  • Sling TV LLC

  • Spotify Technology SA

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • The Walt Disney Co.

