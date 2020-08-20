Global Online Movies Market to Reach $26. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Movies estimated at US$15. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.
New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Movies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. Mobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Desktop segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Online Movies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 166-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Atom Tickets LLC
- Bigtree Entertainment Pvt., Ltd.
BookMyShow.com
- Bigtree Entertainment Pvt., Ltd.
- Cineplex, Inc.
- Fandango, Inc.
- INOX Leisure Ltd.
- Mtime.com, Inc.
- PVR Ltd.
- Reliance MediaWorks Ltd.
- Vue Entertainment
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Online Movies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Online Movies Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Online Movies Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Online Movies Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mobile (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mobile (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mobile (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Desktop (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Desktop (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Desktop (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Online Movies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 11: United States Online Movies Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Online Movies Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 14: Online Movies Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online Movies
Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 17: Online Movies Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Platform: 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 20: Chinese Online Movies Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 21: Online Movies Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Online Movies Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Online Movies Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Online Movies Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Online Movies Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 26: European Online Movies Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 27: Online Movies Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: French Online Movies Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 29: French Online Movies Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: German Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 32: Online Movies Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: German Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 35: Italian Online Movies Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 36: Online Movies Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online
Movies Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 38: Online Movies Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Online Movies Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million
by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 41: Online Movies Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Spanish Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Platform: 2020-2027
Table 44: Russian Online Movies Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 47: Rest of Europe Online Movies Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 48: Online Movies Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Online Movies Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australian Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 56: Online Movies Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Online Movies Market Analysis in India in US$ Million
by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 59: Online Movies Market in India: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Indian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Online Movies Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 63: Online Movies Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Online Movies Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 65: Online Movies Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Online Movies Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Online Movies Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Online Movies Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 71: Latin American Online Movies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 72: Online Movies Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 74: Argentinean Online Movies Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 75: Online Movies Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazilian Online Movies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Online Movies Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexican Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 80: Online Movies Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin
America by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Online Movies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Online Movies Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Online Movies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Online Movies Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Online Movies Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Online Movies Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 89: Online Movies Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Online Movies Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online Movies
Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 92: Online Movies Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Platform: 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 95: Israeli Online Movies Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 96: Online Movies Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 98: Saudi Arabian Online Movies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 99: Online Movies Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Online Movies Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Platform for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Online Movies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 102: Online Movies Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Online Movies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 104: Online Movies Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Online Movies Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Platform: 2020-2027
Table 107: African Online Movies Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 108: African Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 28
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001