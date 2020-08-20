Global Online Movies Market to Reach $26. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Movies estimated at US$15. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.

New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Movies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. Mobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Desktop segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Online Movies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 166-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atom Tickets LLC

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt., Ltd.

BookMyShow.com

BookMyShow.com Bigtree Entertainment Pvt., Ltd.

Cineplex, Inc.

Fandango, Inc.

INOX Leisure Ltd.

Mtime.com, Inc.

PVR Ltd.

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd.

Vue Entertainment







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Online Movies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Online Movies Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Online Movies Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Online Movies Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Mobile (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Mobile (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Mobile (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Desktop (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Desktop (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Desktop (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Online Movies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 11: United States Online Movies Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Online Movies Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 14: Online Movies Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online Movies

Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 17: Online Movies Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Platform: 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Online Movies Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 20: Chinese Online Movies Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 21: Online Movies Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Online Movies Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Online Movies Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Online Movies Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Online Movies Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Online Movies Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 26: European Online Movies Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 27: Online Movies Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: French Online Movies Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Online Movies Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: German Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 32: Online Movies Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: German Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 35: Italian Online Movies Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 36: Online Movies Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online

Movies Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 38: Online Movies Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Online Movies Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Online Movies Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million

by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 41: Online Movies Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Platform: 2020-2027



Table 44: Russian Online Movies Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Online Movies Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Online Movies Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 48: Online Movies Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Online Movies Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australian Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 56: Online Movies Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Online Movies Market Analysis in India in US$ Million

by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 59: Online Movies Market in India: Historic Review in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Online Movies Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Online Movies Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 63: Online Movies Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Online Movies Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 65: Online Movies Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Online Movies Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Online Movies Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Online Movies Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin

America in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 71: Latin American Online Movies Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 72: Online Movies Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Online Movies Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 74: Argentinean Online Movies Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 75: Online Movies Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazilian Online Movies Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Online Movies Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexican Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 80: Online Movies Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin

America by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Online Movies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Online Movies Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Online Movies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Online Movies Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Online Movies Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Online Movies Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 89: Online Movies Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Online Movies Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online Movies

Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 92: Online Movies Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Platform: 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Online Movies Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Online Movies Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 95: Israeli Online Movies Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 96: Online Movies Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 98: Saudi Arabian Online Movies Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 99: Online Movies Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Online Movies Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Platform for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Online Movies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 102: Online Movies Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Online Movies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 104: Online Movies Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Online Movies Market Share

Breakdown by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Platform: 2020-2027



Table 107: African Online Movies Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 108: African Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 28

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



