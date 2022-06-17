Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Category, By Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

Executive Summary The Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Market was valued at USD 14. 56 billion in the year 2021. The improving quality of life, the positive effects of beauty and personal care on self-esteem and social interaction, and the gradual consumer shift toward premium and luxury brands are a few factors that are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Category, By Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286415/?utm_source=GNW
High awareness regarding cosmetics products, such as facial makeup and hairstyling and colouring products, is expected to drive market growth in the near future. The demand for multifunctional products drives innovation, as price-conscious consumers opt for products that provide hydration and skin protection.

Based on the Category segment, skincare captured the major share in the global market in 2021. Skincare products include facial products, body lotions, sunscreens, foot creams, etc., that help prevent the skin from several skin problems such as ageing and skin damage. The increasing number of beauty and personal care brands and new features added to online platforms to enhance buyers’ experience is projected to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

The North American region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Online Beauty and Personal Care market followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years. The hectic lifestyles of people living across different regions are impacting the demand for a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience in a good way. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the online beauty and personal care products industry. In addition, the expanding tendency of vertical markets, together with rising income levels and rising living standards, is driving demand for premium product varieties. Exotic brands, trademark collections, and convenient cross-category purchasing in established brands are common features of vertical markets. Also, the growing impact of social media and customers’ willingness to explore new brands has prompted various players to engage in aggressive advertising activities. These companies are also spending money on product packaging and R&D in order to create organic and chemical-free items.

Scope of the Report
• The report presents the analysis of the Online Beauty & Personal Care market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

• The report analyses the Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Category (Skincare, Haircare, Colour Cosmetics, Oral Care, Others).

• The report analyses the Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Type (Organic, Non-Organic).

• The report analyses the Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by End User (Male, Female).

• The Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Coty Inc., L’Occitane, Shiseido, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics, Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Co., L’Oreal, Nykaa.

Key Target Audience

• Online Beauty & Personal Care Companies

• FMCG Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities
