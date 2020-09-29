Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market to Reach $21 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oilfield Equipment Rental estimated at US$17. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.
New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957559/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Drilling Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pressure & Flow Control Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Oilfield Equipment Rental market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Fishing Equipment Segment to Record 1.8% CAGR
In the global Fishing Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Basic Energy Services, Inc.
- Bestway Oilfields & Gas Equip. LLC
- Circle T Service & Rental Ltd.
- Ensign Energy Services Inc.
- Halliburton
- John Energy Limited
- Key Energy Services LLC
- Kit Oil & Gas
- Oil States International, Inc.
- Parker Drilling Company
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Superior Energy Services
- TechnipFMC PLC
- Weatherly International plc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957559/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oilfield Equipment Rental Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oilfield Equipment Rental Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Oilfield Equipment Rental Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Drilling Equipment (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Drilling Equipment (Equipment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Drilling Equipment (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Pressure & Flow Control Equipment (Equipment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Pressure & Flow Control Equipment (Equipment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Pressure & Flow Control Equipment (Equipment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Fishing Equipment (Equipment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Fishing Equipment (Equipment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Fishing Equipment (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Equipment (Equipment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Onshore (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Onshore (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Onshore (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Offshore (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Offshore (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Offshore (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in the United States
by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Oilfield Equipment Rental Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Oilfield Equipment Rental: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oilfield
Equipment Rental in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Oilfield Equipment Rental in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oilfield Equipment Rental Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Europe in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Oilfield Equipment Rental Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in France by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Oilfield Equipment Rental Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Oilfield Equipment Rental in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Oilfield Equipment Rental:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oilfield Equipment Rental in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Russia by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Oilfield Equipment Rental Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027
Table 92: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Oilfield Equipment Rental Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Asia-Pacific by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Oilfield Equipment Rental Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 120: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oilfield Equipment
Rental: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental
Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Oilfield Equipment Rental in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oilfield Equipment Rental
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Oilfield Equipment Rental
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027
Table 140: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Oilfield Equipment Rental Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Brazil by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Oilfield Equipment Rental Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Equipment Rental
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Rest of Latin
America by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Equipment Rental
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Equipment Rental
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: The Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic
Market by Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Oilfield Equipment Rental: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oilfield
Equipment Rental in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027
Table 179: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Israel in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Oilfield Equipment Rental Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Oilfield Equipment Rental
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Oilfield Equipment Rental
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 192: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Oilfield Equipment Rental
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 195: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Equipment Rental Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market in Africa by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Oilfield Equipment Rental Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Oilfield Equipment Rental Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957559/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001