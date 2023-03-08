Global Oilfield Communications Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oilfield Communications Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oilfield Communications estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Oilfield Communications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. Halliburton
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Hughes Network Systems LLC
- Inmarsat plc
- ITC Global
- Redline Communications Group
- RigNet, Inc.
- Weatherford International


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part of Oil & Gas Industry
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Communication Providers Focus on Expanding Geographic Reach
Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importance of Effective
Communications
Communication Solutions and Services in Upstream Sector
Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
Global Market for VSAT
Oilfield Communications - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (USA)
Halliburton (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
Inmarsat plc (UK)
ITC Global (USA)
Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. (USA)
Redline Communications Group (Canada)
RigNet, Inc. (USA)
SpeedCast International Limited (Australia)
Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & Gas Sector
Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry
Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand
Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networks in the Oil & Gas Sector
Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities
Rise in Acceptance of M2M Apps in the Oil & Gas Sector
Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives the Adoption of
SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector
Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector
IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector
Video Surveillance - A Critical Need
Big Data Analysis Gains Significance
Growing Demand for LTE Technology in Oilfield Operations
Visualization of Production Processes
Security Monitoring
Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need for Advanced
Communication Technologies
Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield Production
Communications Solutions
Rise in Deployment of High Throughput Satellite Solutions
Technology Advancements Drive Growth
Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities
Shale Gas Exploration and Production Drive Adoption of Oilfield
Communications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for VSAT
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for VSAT by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TETRA
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for TETRA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiber Optic-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microwave by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Microwave by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Cellular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Onshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Onshore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Offshore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Upstream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Upstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Midstream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Midstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Downstream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Downstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 27: World Oilfield Communications Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Oilfield Communications Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by
Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by
Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Oilfield Communications Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Oilfield Communications Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 59: China 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Oilfield Communications Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Oilfield Communications Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 73: France 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 77: France 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Oilfield Communications Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 78: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 79: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for VSAT, TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and
Cellular for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 &
2030

ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 89: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 91: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Oilfield Communications Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 95: UK 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 96: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 97: UK 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by
Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by
Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 102: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 103: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular for the Years
2023 & 2030

Table 106: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 107: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore
and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 108: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 109: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield Communications
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 110: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 112: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA, Fiber
Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 113: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for VSAT, TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and
Cellular for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 114: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 115: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream, Midstream
and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 &
2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 119: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 120: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT,
TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 121: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for VSAT, TETRA, Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and
Cellular for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Field Site - Onshore
and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Field Site - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 124: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Oilfield Communications by Application - Upstream,
Midstream and Downstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Upstream, Midstream and Downstream for the Years 2023 &
2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Oilfield Communications Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oilfield Communications by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 127: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oilfield Communications by Offering - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Oilfield Communications by Network Type - VSAT, TETRA,
Fiber Optic-based, Microwave and Cellular - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 131: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Oilfield
Communications by Network Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=GNW

