Global Oilfield Communications Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oilfield Communications estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Oilfield Communications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. Halliburton
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Hughes Network Systems LLC
- Inmarsat plc
- ITC Global
- Redline Communications Group
- RigNet, Inc.
- Weatherford International
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part of Oil & Gas Industry
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Communication Providers Focus on Expanding Geographic Reach
Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importance of Effective
Communications
Communication Solutions and Services in Upstream Sector
Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
Global Market for VSAT
Oilfield Communications - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (USA)
Halliburton (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
Inmarsat plc (UK)
ITC Global (USA)
Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. (USA)
Redline Communications Group (Canada)
RigNet, Inc. (USA)
SpeedCast International Limited (Australia)
Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & Gas Sector
Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry
Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand
Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networks in the Oil & Gas Sector
Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities
Rise in Acceptance of M2M Apps in the Oil & Gas Sector
Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives the Adoption of
SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector
Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector
IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector
Video Surveillance - A Critical Need
Big Data Analysis Gains Significance
Growing Demand for LTE Technology in Oilfield Operations
Visualization of Production Processes
Security Monitoring
Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need for Advanced
Communication Technologies
Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield Production
Communications Solutions
Rise in Deployment of High Throughput Satellite Solutions
Technology Advancements Drive Growth
Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities
Shale Gas Exploration and Production Drive Adoption of Oilfield
Communications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
