Global Oil Storage Market to Reach 2. 2 Billion Cubic Meter by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oil Storage estimated at 1. 6 Billion Cubic Meter in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.

New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900657/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion Cubic Meter by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.Strategic Petroleum Reserves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach 1.7 Billion Cubic Meter by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Petroleum Reserves segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Oil Storage market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Oil Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at 480 Million Cubic Meter in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 393.2 Million Cubic Meter in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 393.2 Million Cubic Meter by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 229-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Buckeye Partners LP

CIM-CCMP Group

Compañia Logistica de Hidrocarburos CLH, S.A.

Ghazanfar Group (Afghanistan)

Horizon Terminals Limited

International-Matex Tank Terminals LLC

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

NuStar Energy LP

Odfjell Group

Oiltanking GmbH

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.

VTTI

Scroll to continue with content Ad







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900657/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oil Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oil Storage Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Oil Storage Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Oil Storage Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Strategic Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) World

Market by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Strategic Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Strategic Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Commercial Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Commercial Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Commercial Petroleum Reserves (Reserve Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Open Top Tanks (Storage Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Open Top Tanks (Storage Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Open Top Tanks (Storage Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Fixed Roof Tanks (Storage Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand cubic

meter: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Fixed Roof Tanks (Storage Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Fixed Roof Tanks (Storage Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Floating Roof Tanks (Storage Type) World Market by

Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Floating Roof Tanks (Storage Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to

2019



Table 18: Floating Roof Tanks (Storage Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Storage Types (Storage Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Storage Types (Storage Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012

to 2019



Table 21: Other Storage Types (Storage Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Crude Oil (Product Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Crude Oil (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in

Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Crude Oil (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Gasoline (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Gasoline (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Gasoline (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Aviation Fuel (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Aviation Fuel (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand cubic meter: 2012 to

2019



Table 30: Aviation Fuel (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Middle Distillates (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Thousand cubic meter: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Middle Distillates (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Thousand cubic meter:

2012 to 2019



Table 33: Middle Distillates (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oil Storage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Oil Storage Market in the United States by Reserve

Type: A Historic Review in Thousand cubic meter for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Oil Storage Market in the United States by Storage

Type: A Historic Review in Thousand cubic meter for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Oil Storage Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in Thousand cubic meter for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Oil Storage Historic Market Review by

Reserve Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019



Table 45: Oil Storage Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Reserve Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Oil Storage Historic Market Review by

Storage Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019



Table 48: Oil Storage Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Storage Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Oil Storage Historic Market Review by

Product Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019



Table 51: Oil Storage Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Oil Storage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Reserve

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Storage

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Oil Storage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Storage

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Oil Storage Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in China in

Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Oil Storage Market by Reserve Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in China in

Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Oil Storage Market by Storage Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in China in

Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Oil Storage Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oil Storage Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Oil Storage Market Demand Scenario in

Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Oil Storage Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand cubic meter by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Oil Storage Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Oil Storage Market in Europe in Thousand cubic meter

by Reserve Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Oil Storage Market in Europe in Thousand cubic meter

by Storage Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Oil Storage Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Oil Storage Market in Europe in Thousand cubic meter

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: Oil Storage Market in France by Reserve Type:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in

Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Reserve

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Oil Storage Market in France by Storage Type:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in

Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Storage

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Oil Storage Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: French Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in

Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Oil Storage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by Reserve

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Oil Storage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by Storage

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Oil Storage Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italian Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Oil Storage Market by Reserve Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Oil Storage Market by Storage Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Oil Storage Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Oil Storage Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Oil Storage Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Oil Storage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by

Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Storage

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Oil Storage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by

Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Oil Storage: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Oil Storage Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020-2027



Table 119: Oil Storage Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand

cubic meter by Reserve Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020-2027



Table 122: Oil Storage Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand

cubic meter by Storage Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 125: Oil Storage Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand

cubic meter by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe Oil Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Oil Storage Market in Asia-Pacific by Reserve Type:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in

Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by

Reserve Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Oil Storage Market in Asia-Pacific by Storage Type:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in

Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by

Storage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Oil Storage Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand cubic meter for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Historic Market Scenario in

Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Oil Storage Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 136: Rest of World Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Reserve Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of World Oil Storage Historic Market Review by

Reserve Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019



Table 138: Oil Storage Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Reserve Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Rest of World Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Storage Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of World Oil Storage Historic Market Review by

Storage Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019



Table 141: Oil Storage Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Storage Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 142: Rest of World Oil Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand cubic meter by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of World Oil Storage Historic Market Review by

Product Type in Thousand cubic meter: 2012-2019



Table 144: Oil Storage Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900657/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



