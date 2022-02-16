Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines

ReportLinker

Summary Globally, the total length of trunk/transmission pipeline network is 2,193,250 km (with start years up to 2025), of which, crude oil pipelines constitute 396,244 km, petroleum products pipelines constitute 276,317 km, natural gas pipelines constitute 1,394,979 km and NGL pipelines constitute 125,809 km.

Among the global trunk/ transmission pipeline systems, Transneft Oil System, Transneft Product System, Russian Gas System, and Mid America System are the longest active crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and NGL pipelines with lengths of 51,052 km, 16,449 km, 175,200 km, and 12,848 km, respectively.



- Updated information on all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2025

- Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines up to 2025

- Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2021 - 2025.

- Latest developments and contracts related to oil and gas pipelines, at regional level, wherever available.



- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned and announced trunk/transmission pipelines globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the oil and gas pipelines industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

- Assess your competitor’s pipeline network and its capacity

