Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market Report 2023: Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products

March 03, 2023
Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Stationery and Supplies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$152.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$184.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Computer / Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$54.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR

The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

723

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$152.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$184.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

2.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Competition

  • Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • Year 2021 and Beyond

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

  • Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies

  • An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products

  • Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies Market

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth Determinants for Office Supplies Market

  • Vacancy Rate of Office Spaces in the US: Q1 2019 to Q1 2022

  • Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market

  • Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2021

  • Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million) for 2018-2021

  • Countries with Highest Number of Coworking Spaces (in %) for 2021

  • Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Office Supplies Market

  • Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies

  • World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: January 2022

  • Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

  • Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment

  • Women: Major Home Office Users

  • Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products

  • Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market

  • Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

  • Pens Are Here to Stay!

  • Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

  • Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens

  • Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

  • Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings

  • Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales

  • Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in Prominence

  • Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and Printer Supplies

  • Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021

  • Trends in Office Printing Market

  • The Age of Digital Pens

  • Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers

  • Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies and Stationery Market

  • Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers

  • Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics

  • E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for Office Stationery and Supplies

  • Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

  • IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2f9y2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com


