Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market Report 2023: Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products
Global Market for Office Stationery and Supplies
The global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$152.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$184.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Computer / Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$54.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Competition
Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies
An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products
Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth Determinants for Office Supplies Market
Vacancy Rate of Office Spaces in the US: Q1 2019 to Q1 2022
Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market
Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2021
Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million) for 2018-2021
Countries with Highest Number of Coworking Spaces (in %) for 2021
Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Office Supplies Market
Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies
World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: January 2022
Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021
Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment
Women: Major Home Office Users
Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products
Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market
Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
Pens Are Here to Stay!
Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens
Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings
Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales
Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in Prominence
Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and Printer Supplies
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021
Trends in Office Printing Market
The Age of Digital Pens
Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers
Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies and Stationery Market
Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers
Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics
E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for Office Stationery and Supplies
Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
