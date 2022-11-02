The Global Oats Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of Us$ 10.4 Bn By 2032. This Represents A Compound Annual Growth Rate (Cagr) Of 5.8% From 2022 To 2032 | JC MARKET RESEARCH

Oats Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Application, By Type and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030, Key players are Nestle S.A., Quaker Oats Company, General Mills Inc., Pioneer Foods Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Natures Path Foods, Richardson International Limited, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Morning Foods Limited, Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group), Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Kellogg Company, Marico Limited, B&G Foods Inc., Avena Foods Limited, Grain Millers Inc., Bagrrys India Ltd, NOW Health Group Inc., Helsinki Mills Ltd., Unigrain Pty Ltd

Pune, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oats are a type of cereal grain that is popular around the world. According to a new report by JC MARKET RESEARCH, the global oats market is expected to reach a value of US$ 10.4 Bn by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

There are several factors that are driving the growth of the global oats market. One of the key factors is the growing health consciousness among consumers. Oats are a nutritious food that is rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They are also low in calories and fat, which makes them a healthy option for breakfast or snacks. Another factor that is driving the growth of the global oats market is the growing popularity of organic and gluten-free products. Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of organic foods and are willing to pay premium prices for these products. This is especially true in developed countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany.

The global oats market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and end-use.

By Type

Rolled oats

Whole Oats

Steel Cut

Instant Oats

Others


By Form

Flakes

Granules

Flour


By End-Use

Food and Beverage

Animal feed

Personal care

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery & Confectionery

Others


The food and beverage segment is expected to be the largest end-use segment of the global oats market. This is due to the growing popularity of oats as a healthy food ingredient. Oats are used in a variety of food products such as breakfast cereals, granola bars, oatmeal, and cookies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for oats due to the growing population and the rise in disposable incomes. Other regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.


Some of the key players in the global oats market are

Nestlé S.A.

Quaker Oats Company

General Mills, Inc.

Pioneer Foods Ltd.

Post Holdings, Inc.

Nature's Path Foods

Richardson International Limited

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Morning Foods Limited

Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group)

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc.

The Kellogg Company

Marico Limited

B&G Foods, Inc.

Avena Foods Limited

Grain Millers, Inc.

Bagrry's India Ltd

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Helsinki Mills Ltd.

Unigrain Pty Ltd

