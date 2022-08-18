Global Nylon Market Size, Growth [2022-2028], Analysis By Industry Demands, Latest Innovations, Key Raw Materials, Recent Development, Developed Regions Data, Growth Opportunities, Market Performance, Key Suppliers and SWOT Analysis

Industry Research

The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance, and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry. Key market observation is shown to make key findings on business growth.

Pune, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “ Nylon Market ” Report provides insightful data on business strategies, top industry trends, growth opportunities, and challenges of top key players. The Nylon market report covers market size, share, and growth outlook in terms of CAGR status and revenue estimations. This 103 Pages report delivers competitive landscape analysis (business profiles, investments opportunity, new plans, technological advancements) and segmentation details (mainly type and applications) with geographical representation. Furthermore, the research report gives details on the import-export scenario, supply-demand scenario, and SWOT analysis over the forecast period.

Nylon is a generic designation for a family of synthetic polymers, based on aliphatic or semi-aromatic polyamides. Nylon is a thermoplastic silky material that can be melt-processed into fibers, films or shapes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Nylon market size is estimated to be worth US$ 32410 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 43140 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028 . Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Nylon 6 accounting for % of the Nylon global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Engineering Applications segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The global major manufacturers of Nylon include BASF SE, Honeywell, Royal DSM N.V, Lanxess, Clariant Corporation, Unitika, DOMO Chemicals, Firestone Textiles Company and Grupa Azoty, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Nylon in 2021.

The Global Nylon Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future. Thereby considering all the relevant factors market size of the Nylon market has been forecasted in the report.

Nylon Market Top Manufacturers : The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

BASF SE

Honeywell

Royal DSM N.V

Lanxess

Clariant Corporation

Unitika

DOMO Chemicals

Firestone Textiles Company

Grupa Azoty

LIBOLON

Polymeric Resources Corporation

UBE

EMS-Grivory

Arkema

The Nylon market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more. The best possible updated information is showcased in figures, pie charts, tables, and graphs. These statistical representations offer predictive information regarding the upcoming estimations for convincing the growth of the Nylon market.

Based on types, the Nylon market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Nylon 6

Nylon 12

Based on applications, the Nylon market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Engineering Applications

PV Industry

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Packaging

Others

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Nylon market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

Highlighted Key Points Covered in this Updated Research Reports Include:

Research reports involve the overall industry status worldwide.

Impact of Covid-19 on market growth, size, share, and sales.

Comprehensive analysis of market drives and manufacturers with the latest innovation.

Report provides country-wise economic business status and opportunities.

It is also providing an in-depth analysis of company profiles, production, value, price, and supply chain.

Major changes were seen in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

New business development analysis and industry challenges.

What Nylon Market Report Is Going to Offers:

Global Nylon Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Nylon Market share analysis of the top industry players

Nylon Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Global Nylon Market forecasts all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets

Nylon Market Trends ( Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations )

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Nylon market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Nylon Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Nylon Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players in the Nylon market?

How will the Nylon market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Nylon market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Nylon market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Nylon market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to growth in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Nylon market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:

1 Nylon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon

1.2 Nylon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Nylon 6

1.2.3 Nylon 12

1.3 Nylon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nylon Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Engineering Applications

1.3.3 PV Industry

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Electronics & Electrical

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Nylon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Nylon Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Nylon Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Nylon Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Nylon Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Nylon Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Nylon Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Nylon Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Nylon Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Nylon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Nylon Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Nylon Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Nylon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Nylon Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Nylon Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Nylon Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Nylon Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Nylon Production

3.4.1 North America Nylon Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Nylon Production

3.5.1 Europe Nylon Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Nylon Production

3.6.1 China Nylon Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Nylon Production

3.7.1 Japan Nylon Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Nylon Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Nylon Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Nylon Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Nylon Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nylon Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nylon Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Nylon Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Nylon Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Nylon Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Nylon Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Nylon Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Nylon Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Nylon Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Nylon Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Nylon Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE Nylon Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF SE Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Nylon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honeywell Nylon Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Honeywell Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Royal DSM N.V

7.3.1 Royal DSM N.V Nylon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Royal DSM N.V Nylon Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Royal DSM N.V Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Royal DSM N.V Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Royal DSM N.V Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lanxess

7.4.1 Lanxess Nylon Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lanxess Nylon Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lanxess Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Clariant Corporation

7.5.1 Clariant Corporation Nylon Corporation Information

7.5.2 Clariant Corporation Nylon Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Clariant Corporation Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Clariant Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Clariant Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Unitika

7.6.1 Unitika Nylon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Unitika Nylon Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Unitika Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Unitika Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Unitika Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DOMO Chemicals

7.7.1 DOMO Chemicals Nylon Corporation Information

7.7.2 DOMO Chemicals Nylon Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DOMO Chemicals Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DOMO Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DOMO Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Firestone Textiles Company

7.8.1 Firestone Textiles Company Nylon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Firestone Textiles Company Nylon Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Firestone Textiles Company Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Firestone Textiles Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Firestone Textiles Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Grupa Azoty

7.9.1 Grupa Azoty Nylon Corporation Information

7.9.2 Grupa Azoty Nylon Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Grupa Azoty Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Grupa Azoty Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Grupa Azoty Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 LIBOLON

7.10.1 LIBOLON Nylon Corporation Information

7.10.2 LIBOLON Nylon Product Portfolio

7.10.3 LIBOLON Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LIBOLON Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 LIBOLON Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Polymeric Resources Corporation

7.11.1 Polymeric Resources Corporation Nylon Corporation Information

7.11.2 Polymeric Resources Corporation Nylon Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Polymeric Resources Corporation Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Polymeric Resources Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Polymeric Resources Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 UBE

7.12.1 UBE Nylon Corporation Information

7.12.2 UBE Nylon Product Portfolio

7.12.3 UBE Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 UBE Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 UBE Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 EMS-Grivory

7.13.1 EMS-Grivory Nylon Corporation Information

7.13.2 EMS-Grivory Nylon Product Portfolio

7.13.3 EMS-Grivory Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 EMS-Grivory Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 EMS-Grivory Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Arkema

7.14.1 Arkema Nylon Corporation Information

7.14.2 Arkema Nylon Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Arkema Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.31 Evonik(DE)

7.31.1 Evonik(DE) Nylon Corporation Information

7.31.2 Evonik(DE) Nylon Product Portfolio

7.31.3 Evonik(DE) Nylon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Evonik(DE) Main Business and Markets Served

7.31.5 Evonik(DE) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Nylon Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nylon Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nylon

8.4 Nylon Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Nylon Distributors List

9.3 Nylon Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Nylon Industry Trends

10.2 Nylon Market Drivers

10.3 Nylon Market Challenges

10.4 Nylon Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nylon by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Nylon Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Nylon Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Nylon Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Nylon Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Nylon

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Nylon by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Nylon by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Nylon by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Nylon by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nylon by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Nylon by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Nylon by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nylon by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Nylon by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

