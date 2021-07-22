Global Nutritional Supplements Market (2020 to 2027) - by Ingredient, Product Form, Category, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutritional Supplements Market 2020-2027 by Ingredient, Product Form, Category, Application, End User, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nutritional supplements market will reach $237.6 billion by 2027, growing at a 2020-2027 CAGR of 7.5% revised by COVID-19 impact. Owing to increasing health consciousness, changing lifestyle and willingness of consumers to switch towards healthier dietary options, market for nutritional supplements is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 pandemic. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Category, Application, End User, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Based on Ingredient, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fish Oils

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Enzymes

Other Ingredients

Based on Product Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Soft Gels & Gel Caps

Gummies

Other Product Forms

Based on Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Infant

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Elderly People

Based on Supplement Classification, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

OTC Supplements

Prescription Supplements

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Retail Stores & Hospitals

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

ADM

American Health

Amway Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Ayanda

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

DuPont

DSM

Ekomir

Glanbia Nutritionals

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife International

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Nature's Sunshine Products

Nestle Nutritionals

NBTY, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Stepan

XanGo

