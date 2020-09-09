Global Nutricosmetics Market to Reach $8. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutricosmetics estimated at US$5. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.
New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutricosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552788/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Nutricosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Weight Management Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Weight Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$753.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 235-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Frutels LLC
- Functionalab
- GliSODin Skin Nutrients
- Innéov
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- LycoRed Ltd.
- Nutrilo GmbH
- NV Perricone LLC (Perricone MD)
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Solgar Inc.
- Unipharm Inc.
- Vemedia
- Vitabiotics Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552788/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nutricosmetics: Enhancing Beauty from Within
Recent Market Activity
Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics
Market
Points of Disparity in Nutricosmetics Market across Japan,
Europe and US
Nutricosmetics Market: Trends in a Nutshell
Factors Driving Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
Societal Factors
Aging Population
Increase in Disposable Incomes
Growing Popularity of Beauty-from-Within Concept
Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments
Environmental Concerns
Market Barriers
Consumer Skepticism
Merchandising Strategies
High Prices
Slow Results
Lack of Awareness about Potential Skin Health Benefits
Apprehensions of Ingredient Manufacturers
Regulatory Issues
Nutricosmetics Target Inner Skin and Body Care
Main Focus Areas and Attributes of Nutricosmetic Products
Edible Products in Nutricosmetics Market: An Overview
Competitive Structure
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nutricosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BASF SE (Germany)
ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia)
Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Frutels LLC (US)
Functionalab (Canada)
GliSODin Skin Nutrients (Canada)
Innéov (France)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
LycoRed Ltd. (Israel)
Nutrilo GmbH (Germany)
Nutrilo GmbH (Germany)
Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited (US)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Solgar, Inc. (US)
Unipharm, Inc. (US)
Vemedia (Netherlands)
Vitabiotics Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Changing Landscape of Skin Care - An Opportunity for
Ingestible Cosmetics
Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market
Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics
Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers
Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview
Beauty Drinks Market - Addressing Needs of Elderly Population
Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics
Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects
SkinAx²?: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance
Esthechoc - A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties
CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks
Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women
Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity
Declining Collagen Levels - A Major Cause of Skin Ageing
Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products
Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers
Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins
Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production
Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in
Nutricosmetics Products
Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products
Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection
Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance
Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market
Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even
Better
Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health
Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics
Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case
Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional
Ingredient Products
Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials
Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand
Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration
Nutricosmetics - A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures
Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area
New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics
Market
Selective Retailing - The Way forward for Beauty Foods
STRINGENT REGULATORY MECHANISM FOR BEAUTY PRODUCTS IN EUROPE
Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries
Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market
Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics
Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nutricosmetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nutricosmetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Nutricosmetics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Skin Care (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Skin Care (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Skin Care (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hair Care (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hair Care (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hair Care (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Weight Management (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Weight Management (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Weight Management (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nutricosmetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Nutricosmetics Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Nutricosmetics Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Nutricosmetics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Nutricosmetics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Nutricosmetics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Nutricosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Nutricosmetics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Nutricosmetics Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Nutricosmetics Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nutricosmetics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Nutricosmetics Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Nutricosmetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Nutricosmetics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Nutricosmetics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Nutricosmetics Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Nutricosmetics Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Nutricosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Nutricosmetics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Nutricosmetics Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Nutricosmetics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Nutricosmetics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Nutricosmetics Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Nutricosmetics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Nutricosmetics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Nutricosmetics Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Nutricosmetics Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Nutricosmetics Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Nutricosmetics Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Nutricosmetics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Nutricosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Nutricosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Nutricosmetics Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Nutricosmetics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Nutricosmetics Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Nutricosmetics Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Nutricosmetics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Nutricosmetics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Nutricosmetics Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nutricosmetics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Nutricosmetics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nutricosmetics Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Nutricosmetics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Nutricosmetics Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Nutricosmetics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Nutricosmetics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Nutricosmetics Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Nutricosmetics Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Nutricosmetics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Nutricosmetics Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Nutricosmetics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Nutricosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Nutricosmetics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Nutricosmetics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Nutricosmetics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Nutricosmetics Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Nutricosmetics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Nutricosmetics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Nutricosmetics Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Nutricosmetics Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Nutricosmetics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Nutricosmetics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Nutricosmetics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Nutricosmetics Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Nutricosmetics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Nutricosmetics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Nutricosmetics Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Nutricosmetics Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Nutricosmetics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Nutricosmetics Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Nutricosmetics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Nutricosmetics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Nutricosmetics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Nutricosmetics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Nutricosmetics Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Nutricosmetics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 91
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552788/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001