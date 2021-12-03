The Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market Will Grow to USD 5,121.73 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.73%

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceutical Excipients Market Research Report by End Product, by Form, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market size was estimated at USD 3,664.55 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,862.43 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.73% to reach USD 5,121.73 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Nutraceutical Excipients to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End Product, the market was studied across Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins.

Based on Form, the market was studied across Dry and Liquid.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Binders, Coating Agents, Disintegrants, Fillers & Diluents, Flavoring Agents, and Lubricants.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, including:

ABF Ingredients

Ashland Global

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Azelis Holding S.A.

BASF SE

Biogrund GmbH

Cargill, Inc.

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Corporation

Galenova Inc

Hilmar Ingredients

IMCD

Ingredion Inc.

Innophos, Inc.

J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG

Kerry Group PLC

Kraeber & Co GmbH

LeBaronBrown Specialities LLC

Meggle AG

Murugappa Group

Pharmaline International Co.

Roquette Freres S.A.

Sensient Technologies

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market?

