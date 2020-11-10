Global Nurse Call Systems Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 - Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic / Wireless Nurse Call Systems / Increasing Demand from LMICS / Advances in Technology

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nurse Call Systems Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nurse call systems market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2025.



The global nurse call systems market will grow at an absolute growth of over 91% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the increasing elderly population, which increases the risk of chronic respiratory diseases, hypertension, CVD, diabetes, and other diseases.



This patient population requires assistance to perform daily activities that have increased the demand for nurse call systems in several healthcare facilities. A nurse calling system ensures the guarantee of services to patients in the ward. Besides, wireless and wired models offer ease product installation in hospitals, prophesized to influence growth. The increasing demand for integrated and diversified platforms with a growing preference for mobility equipment is likely to drive the demand for nurse call systems.



The COVID pandemic has disrupted the healthcare sector globally, with hospitals being overwhelmed due to the increasing influx of patients. Temporary hospitals are set up to deal with increasing disease incidence. However, they lack the basic infrastructure required for facilitating communication between nurses and patients.



The increasing need for remote care and the rising influx of COVID-19 have resulted in expanding healthcare infrastructure the demand for better communication systems. Consequently, this market segment is expected to witness significant growth and high adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Upsurge In Covid-19

8.2 Growing Demand For Wireless Nurse Call System

8.3 Increasing Demand For Nurse Call Systems In LMICS



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Shifting End-User Interests Toward Efficient And Responsive Healthcare Communication

9.2 Growing Patient Population Coupled With Increasing Need For Digital Healthcare

9.3 Tecnology Advancements

9.4 Ease Of Communication & Diverse Applications Of Nurse Call Systems



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Limitations Associated With Nurse Call Systems

10.2 Stringent Government Regulations Coupled With Introduction Of Real Time Communication & Collaboration Solutions



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Basic Button-Based Systems

12.4 Internet Protocol (IP)-Based Systems

12.5 Mobile Systems

12.6 Intercom Systems



13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Wired

13.4 Wireless



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Alarms & Communications

14.4 Workflow Optimization

14.5 Wanderer Control

14.6 Fall Detection & Prevention



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.4 Long-Term Care Facilities

15.5 Ambulatory Care Settings



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Hill-Rom

Ascom

Cornell Communications

Azure Healthcare

AMETEK

Other Prominent Vendors

SchrackSeconet

Intercall Systems

IgeaCare

Alpha Communications

Wireless NurseCall Systems

STANLEY Healthcare's

West-Com Nurse Call Systems

Critical Alert

BEC Integrated Solutions

Fujian Huanyutong Technology

Vigil Health Solutions

Koninklijke Philips

