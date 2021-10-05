Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Report 2021: Accelerating Shift of the Pharmaceutical Market Toward Innovative Biologic and Cell and Gene Therapy Products

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market was valued at $1,546.4 million in FY2020 and is estimated to reach $4,463.7 million by 2030.

The completion of human genome sequencing and the elucidation of the molecular pathways that are critical in the disease molecule interaction have offered an unprecedented opportunity and growth for the development of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. However, to keep with the manufacturing and development of such therapies, the pharmaceutical companies have established partnerships with the contract development and manufacturing company (CDMO) which are the viable alternatives to the in-house development of the drugs. Moreover, the success of the respective business model has also led these CDMOs to become an integral part of such pharmaceutical companies' value chain.

The increasing willingness to outsource drug development to the CDMOs, and the rising need for pharmaceuticals have resulted in the expansion of the global market for nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO.

In the past decade, there has been a vast increase in the amount of gene sequence information that has the potential to revolutionize the way diseases are categorized and treated. Traditional diagnoses, largely anatomical or descriptive in nature, are likely to be superseded by the molecular characterization of the disease. The fact that certain genes drive key disease processes will also enable the rational design of gene-specific therapeutics. Antisense oligonucleotides represent a technology that can play multiple roles in this process. Further, at present, there are 16 nucleic acid therapies approved by the FDA and EMA and many more in the pipeline implying the reliance and acceptance over the usage of such therapies in the market.

Story continues

Market Growth Drivers

Accelerating Shift of the Pharmaceutical Market Toward Innovative Biologic and Cell and Gene Therapy Products

Reduction in Overall Manufacturing Cost at CDMOs

Rising Approvals of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

Market Challenges

Lack of Expertise in Nucleic Acid Manufacturing

Supply Chain and Logistical Challenges

Difficult Therapeutic Classification Due to Wide Variety of Nucleic Acids

Market Opportunities

Increasing Outsourcing Trend Among Pharmaceutical Companies

Accelerating Research and Development Along with Technology

Growth in Developing Countries

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the different types of nucleic acid therapies available in the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

What are the manufacturing locations of the key companies within the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

What are the various manufacturing technologies within the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

How have the strategic collaborations among the key players provided a push to product development within the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

Which are the leading companies that are dominating the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market?

Based on the product type, which therapy in the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand during the forecast period?

How is each segment of the global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of these segments by the end of 2030?

Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Product Definition

1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Footprint, ($ Million), 2020-2030

1.4 Current Nucleic Acid Therapeutic CDMOs Landscape

1.5 Significant Usage of Nucleic Acid in Therapeutics

1.6 Types of Nucleic Acid Synthesized for Therapeutics

1.7 Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 Accelerating Shift of the Pharmaceutical Market Toward Innovative Biologic and Cell and Gene Therapy Products

1.7.1.2 Reduction in Overall Manufacturing Cost at CDMOs

1.7.1.3 Rising Approvals of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

1.7.2 Restraints

1.7.2.1 Lack of Expertise in Nucleic Acid Manufacturing

1.7.2.2 Supply Chain and Logistical Challenges

1.7.2.3 Difficult Therapeutic Classification Due to Wide Variety of Nucleic Acids

1.7.3 Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing Trend Among Pharmaceutical Companies

1.7.3.2 Accelerating Research and Development Along with Technology

1.7.3.3 Growth in Developing Countries

2 Competitive Landscape

3 Chemical Synthesis Method

4 Technology

5 End-User

6 Products

7 Regions

8 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Bachem Holding AG

Biospring GmbH

Corden Pharma International

Danaher Corporation

Guangzhou Ruibo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

KNC Laboratories Co., Ltd.

LGC Limited

Merck KGaA

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

ST Pharm Co Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngene International Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi AppTec

Yamasa Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ihfx7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



