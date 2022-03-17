Global NR-RedCap (New Radio Reduced Capability) Market Report 2022 Featuring Apple, Ericsson, Google, HiSilicon, Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sierra, Spreadtrum, Unisoc, ZTE
Release 17 for 5G is expected to be completed in 2022 and is projected to include the IoT (Internet of Things) technology of NR-RedCap (New Radio Reduced Capability).
As this technology only needs 10MHz bandwidth to achieve a data rate of 150Mbps and can reduce the power consumption of devices, it is expected to be adopted in places where power supply is unavailable and high-speed transmission is required.
This report provides an overview of NR-RedCap technology and looks into different use cases to identify applications and opportunities of NR-RedCap in the market.
List of Topics
Development of NR-RedCap, touching on different IoT technologies such as short range and wide area
Development of the global wide area IoT market and includes the market forecast for the period 2021-2023 and major players
Applications of NR-RedCap in four major applications, including industrial wireless sensor, video surveillance, smartwatch, and smart glasses
Key Topics Covered:
1. Current Status of IoT Technology and Development of NR-RedCap
1.1 Types of IoT Technology: Short Range and Wide Area
1.2 Development of the Worldwide Wide Area IoT Market
1.3 Progress of IoT-related 5G Technology
1.4 NR-RedCap Addresses the Needs of Mid-range Use Cases
1.5 Easy Integration of NR-RedCap and 5G Networks to Reduce Operational and Management Complexity
2. Applications of NR-RedCap
2.1 Industrial Wireless Sensor: Highly Reliable Sensor Networks
2.2 Video Surveillance: HD Images to Facilitate Decision-making
2.3 Smartwatch: Keep Track of Kids' Locations
2.4 Smartglasses: Instructions to On-site Staff to Improve Productivity
3. Opportunities Brought by NR-REDCAP for IoT Service Providers
3.1 NR-RedCap to Fill the Void in Telecoms; IoT Solutions in the Medium-speed Sector
3.2 NR-RedCap to Reduce Device Costs and Expand the Private Network Market
4. Perspective
List of Tables
Comparison of IoT Technology
Stakeholders Participated in the NR-RedCap Standard Establishment
List of Figures
Short Range and Wide Area IoT Technology
Worldwide Wide Area IoT Market Forecast, 2019-2023
Roadmap of 3GPP Standardization
NR-RedCap to Meet the Needs of Mid-range Use Cases
Easy Integration of NR-RedCap in 5G Core Networks
Three Major Application Areas of NR-RedCap
Distribution of IoT Devices by Number of Connections
Factory Applications with Different Data Rate and Reliability Requirements
Supply and Demand Sides of Private Enterprise Networks
Companies Mentioned
Apple
Ericsson
HiSilicon
Huawei
Intel
MediaTek
Nokia
Qualcomm
Samsung
Sierra Wireless
Spreadtrum
Unisoc
ZTE
