Global NR-RedCap (New Radio Reduced Capability) Market Report 2022 Featuring Apple, Ericsson, Google, HiSilicon, Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sierra, Spreadtrum, Unisoc, ZTE

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applications and Market Opportunities of NR-RedCap " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Release 17 for 5G is expected to be completed in 2022 and is projected to include the IoT (Internet of Things) technology of NR-RedCap (New Radio Reduced Capability).

As this technology only needs 10MHz bandwidth to achieve a data rate of 150Mbps and can reduce the power consumption of devices, it is expected to be adopted in places where power supply is unavailable and high-speed transmission is required.

This report provides an overview of NR-RedCap technology and looks into different use cases to identify applications and opportunities of NR-RedCap in the market.

List of Topics

  • Development of NR-RedCap, touching on different IoT technologies such as short range and wide area

  • Development of the global wide area IoT market and includes the market forecast for the period 2021-2023 and major players

  • Applications of NR-RedCap in four major applications, including industrial wireless sensor, video surveillance, smartwatch, and smart glasses

Key Topics Covered:

1. Current Status of IoT Technology and Development of NR-RedCap
1.1 Types of IoT Technology: Short Range and Wide Area
1.2 Development of the Worldwide Wide Area IoT Market
1.3 Progress of IoT-related 5G Technology
1.4 NR-RedCap Addresses the Needs of Mid-range Use Cases
1.5 Easy Integration of NR-RedCap and 5G Networks to Reduce Operational and Management Complexity

2. Applications of NR-RedCap
2.1 Industrial Wireless Sensor: Highly Reliable Sensor Networks
2.2 Video Surveillance: HD Images to Facilitate Decision-making
2.3 Smartwatch: Keep Track of Kids' Locations
2.4 Smartglasses: Instructions to On-site Staff to Improve Productivity

3. Opportunities Brought by NR-REDCAP for IoT Service Providers
3.1 NR-RedCap to Fill the Void in Telecoms; IoT Solutions in the Medium-speed Sector
3.2 NR-RedCap to Reduce Device Costs and Expand the Private Network Market

4. Perspective

List of Tables

  • Comparison of IoT Technology

  • Stakeholders Participated in the NR-RedCap Standard Establishment

List of Figures

  • Short Range and Wide Area IoT Technology

  • Worldwide Wide Area IoT Market Forecast, 2019-2023

  • Roadmap of 3GPP Standardization

  • NR-RedCap to Meet the Needs of Mid-range Use Cases

  • Easy Integration of NR-RedCap in 5G Core Networks

  • Three Major Application Areas of NR-RedCap

  • Distribution of IoT Devices by Number of Connections

  • Factory Applications with Different Data Rate and Reliability Requirements

  • Supply and Demand Sides of Private Enterprise Networks

Companies Mentioned

  • Apple

  • Ericsson

  • Google

  • HiSilicon

  • Huawei

  • Intel

  • MediaTek

  • Nokia

  • Qualcomm

  • Samsung

  • Sierra Wireless

  • Spreadtrum

  • Unisoc

  • ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9vvn0

