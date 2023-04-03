Global and North America Electric Vehicle WBG Semiconductors for Power Electronics Applications Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 with Profiles of 5 OEMs and 6 Suppliers
Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of WBG Semiconductors in Power Electronics Applications for EVs, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an outlook on the WBG semiconductor device market for EVs, focusing on North American automotive OEM demand.
The study aims to understand the impact of new regional policies, Chips Act 2022, highlights drivers and restraints, performance differences of WBG semiconductor materials, patent landscape, and key vendors in the ecosystem.
The automotive EV components covered are main inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters. Based on the analysis, WBG semiconductor content will rise 2 times in EVs, from 2026 to 2027, due to OEM adoption of 800 V electrical architecture.
The increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide boosts power semiconductor demand. Government laws and subsidies, original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs') dedication to net zero emissions, and sustainability goals accelerate EV penetration in the vehicle industry. This study focuses on wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors for the North American EV market.
Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium-nitride (GaN) are the 2 WBG technologies that overcome the limitations of silicon in EVs. The semiconductor content of an EV is 2 to 3 times higher than conventional ICE, and almost 75% of this comes from power semiconductors.
The author estimates the EV market will continue double-digit growth until the decade's end. The WBG semiconductor market is sizable, expanding, and highly fragmented, providing a significant opportunity for new competitors. High-voltage, high-performance power semiconductors will continue to be vital for EVs and a growing part of the semiconductor segment in the forecast period.
The key North American OEMs identified are Tesla, GM, Ford, Lucid, and Rivian, adopting WBG or compound semiconductor technology. The report forecasts the demand for WBG based on upcoming EVs till 2030. In addition, a few North American supplier profiles discussed are Wolfspeed, onsemi, Odyssey Semiconductor, Qorvo, Navitas Semiconductor, and GaN Systems.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
What are the market dynamics that drive WBG semiconductor demand in North America?
What are the different WBG semiconductor technologies available in North America?
What is the North American market potential (revenue) of WBG semiconductors in EVs?
What are the preferences of North American OEMs and suppliers in adopting these WBG semiconductor technologies, and what is their outlook for the future?
How will technologies evolve during the next decade with different automotive OEMs?
Who are the key market players of WBG semiconductors for EVs?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Wide Bandgap EV Semiconductor Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
EV Market Segmentation by Region
EV Market Segmentation by Powertrain Type
EV Market Segmentation by Material Type
Regional Policies of Semiconductor Chips
EV Semiconductor Value Chain: Process
EV Semiconductor Value Chain: Reshuffled and Rebuilding
WBG Semiconductor Classifications
EV WBG Semiconductor Materials: Performance
SiC Semiconductor Wafer Development Timeline
WBG Semiconductor Patent Landscape
Merger and Acquisition in Semiconductor Ecosystem
Key Players: WBG Semiconductor EV Power Ecosystem
OEM 800 V Electrification Plan: Technology Trends
EV Semiconductor Applications by Components
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Drivers Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraints Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast by Scenario
Revenue Forecast by Segment: Optimistic Scenario
Revenue Forecast by Segment: Publisher Scenario
Revenue Forecast by Segment, Conservative Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Optimistic Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Publisher Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Conservative Scenario
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: SiC Semiconductor
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast by Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Optimistic Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Publisher Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Conservative Scenario
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: GaN Semiconductor
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast by Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Optimistic Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Publisher Scenario
Revenue Forecast by EV Components: Conservative Scenario
5. OEM Profiles
Tesla: WBG Adoption
GM: WBG Adoption
Ford: WBG Adoption
Lucid: WBG Adoption
Rivian: WBG Adoption
6. Supplier Profiles
Infineon: WBG Adoption
onsemi: WBG Adoption
Wolfspeed: WBG Adoption
Navitas Semiconductor: WBG Adoption
Qorvo: WBG Adoption
Odyssey Semiconductor: WBG Adoption
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing SiC and GaN WBG Semiconductor Adoption
Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships Between SiC and GaN Semiconductor Suppliers
Growth Opportunity 3: WBG Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility Development
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2griuv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900