Global Non-woven Fabrics Market is Forecasted to be Valued at US$ 82.3 Bn by Year 2032 end, Up from US$ 41.8 Bn in 2022, Advancing at a CAGR of 7.0% | Projection by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Elevated Demand in Textile & Personal Care Industries will Propel Non-woven Fabrics Market to US$ 82345.9 Mn by 2032. The textile industry sector is the key end user in the non-woven fabrics market. Currently, Europe is accountable for 30% of the total non-woven fabrics market share

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-woven fabrics market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 82345.9 Mn by 2032, with the market expanding at a healthy CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 41892.2 Mn in 2022, the target market is likely driven by the beneficial properties of the material such as its lightweight quality. These fabrics are registering high demand from the textile and healthcare industries mainly due to their exclusive properties. The affordability, durability, lightweight, versatility, and convenient transportation aspects of non-woven fabrics fuel the market growth of the same during the forecast period.

Cohesive fabric-like textiles that are manufactured by placing fibers together using chemicals, heat, and pressure are categorized as non-woven fabrics. These fabrics are usually used for their lightweight feature and are increasingly preferred over traditionally woven fabrics like linen, cotton, silk, and wool. These non-woven fabrics are uniquely engineered, high-tech fabrics that are easy to handle and have an added advantage over other fabrics that need weaving or knitting. Owing to these aspects the global sales of non-woven fabrics are on the rise during the projected period.

The fabrics are further used to manufacture interlinings, insulation & protection clothing, chemical defense suits, industrial workwear, and footwear. Consequently, non-woven fabrics are extensively utilized across several industries including textile, hygiene, personal care, automotive, filtration, and many others.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4012

Furthermore, non-woven fabrics are gaining traction in the textile and healthcare sector. One of the major growth drivers of the non-woven fabrics market is the developing textile industry across the world. While, in the healthcare setting, rising demand for non-woven hygiene products is a major contributor to the overall market growth.

Again, the inherent properties of non-woven fabric also contribute to their rising demand. These fabrics can expand under tension, which helps them to absorb shockwaves and catch flying debris. This feature leads to the increasing adoption of these fabrics in the construction and automotive industries. All of these considerations drive the market growth of non-woven fabrics during the forecast period.

“Rising adoption in diverse industries such as hygiene, personal care, automotive, filtration, etc., promotes the global growth of the non-woven fabrics market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • High demand from various industry verticals strengthens the market prospects for non-woven fabrics.

  • Volatility and high costs of raw materials may stunt the target market growth.

  • The non-woven fabric market in North America accounts for 15% of the global market share.

  • Europe’s non-woven fabric market holds 30% of the total market share.

  • Start-ups in this market are keen on developing additional product properties to boost the adoption rate of non-woven fabrics.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4012

Competitive Landscape 

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Ahlstrom Corporation, Avintiv, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, P.H. Glatfelter Co, Freudenberg SE, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Albarrie, and others are some of the major players in the non-woven fabrics market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on utilizing novel and innovative techniques to enhance product quality and durability. These firms are interested in developing new product lines and expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Non-woven Fabrics Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global non-woven fabrics market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of polymer type (polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), wood pulp, rayon, others), function (disposables, durables), application (hygiene, medical, filtration, automotive, building & construction, others), technology (spunbond, wet laid, dry laid, air laid), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the non-woven fabrics market in Europe will demonstrate considerable growth during 2022-2032. The market will acquire ownership of around 30% of the global market share and thus dominate in the international space. An upsurge in automobile, healthcare, and construction sectors across European nations will underpin the demand for non-woven fabrics during the projected period.

The non-woven fabrics market in North America will also present notable growth with a market share of 15%. The target market in this region will continue to perform well during the observation period owing to a well-established and advancing e-commerce sector. Rapid economic development, rising disposable income, high demand for hygiene products as well a strong presence of online sales channels drive the market growth of non-woven fabrics in this region during the forecast period.

Ask the Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4012

Key Market Segments in the Non-Woven Fabrics Market

By Polymer Type:

  • Polypropylene (PP)

  • Polyethylene (PE)

  • Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

  • Wood pulp

  • Rayon

  • Others

By Function:

  • Disposables

  • Durables

By Application:

  • Hygiene

  • Medical

  • Filtration

  • Automotive

  • Building & construction

  • Others

By Technology:

  • Spunbond

  • Wet Laid

  • Dry Laid

  • Air Laid

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
    1.1. Global Market Outlook
    1.2. Demand-side Trends
    1.3. Supply-side Trends
    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background
    3.1. Market Dynamics
        3.1.1. Drivers
        3.1.2. Restraints
        3.1.3. Opportunity
        3.1.4. Trends
    3.2. Scenario Forecast
        3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
        3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
        3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
    3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
    3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
    3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-woven-fabrics-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging 

Packaging Jars Market : is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Tray Sealing Machines Market : is set to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2032. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 5.12 Bn by 2032, up from US$ 3.30 Bn in 2022.

Pallet Displays Market : holds a forecasted share of US$ 1012.5 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 1514.3 million by 2032, moving ahead with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Paper Boxes Market : sales are expected to reach US$ 114 Billion worldwide by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%.

Alcohol Packaging Market : is expected to be worth US$ 47,225.2 M in 2022 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% and be worth US$ 69,235.6 M from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion win short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

    Canadian speed skaters Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion captured gold on home ice on Sunday at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal. Dubois won the men's 500-metre event for his second individual medal of the weekend, and longtime teammate Dion followed it up by topping the podium in the men's 1,000m in an exciting finish. Dubois, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., got off to a fast start and crossed the line in 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Mauric

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn