Global Non-volatile Solid State Storage and Memory Technology Market Report 2021 with Digital Storage Technology Newsletter Service

This report address technology developments in non-volatile solid state storage and memory technologies and the impact on manufacturing and test equipment. These non-volatile memory/storage products will impact the digital storage/memory hierarchy including DRAM, SRAM, NOR Flash, NAND Flash and hard disk drives.

Current memory technologies including flash memory (NAND and NOR), DRAM, and SRAM are facing potential technology limits to their continued improvement. As a result, there are intense efforts to develop new memory technologies. Most of these new technologies utilize nonvolatile memory technologies and can be used for long-term storage or to provide a memory that does not lose information when power is not applied. This offers advantages for battery and ambient powered devices and also for energy savings in data centers.

The memories addressed in this report include PCM, RRAM, FRAM, MRAM, STT MRAM and a variety of less mainstream technologies such as carbon nanotubes. Based upon the level of current development and the characteristics of these technologies, resistive RAM (RRAM) appears to be a potential replacement for flash memory. However, flash memory has several generations of technologies that will be implemented before a replacement is required. Thus, this transition will not fully occur until the next decade at the earliest.

Micron and Intel's introduction of 3D XPoint Memory, a technology that has high endurance, performance much better than NAND, although somewhat slower than DRAM, and higher density than DRAM; is impacting the need for DRAM. Intel introduced NVMe SSDs with its Optane technology (using 3D XPoint) in 2017 and started shipping DIMM-Optane modules in 2019. 3D XPoint uses a type of phase change technology.

Magnetic RAM (MRAM) and spin tunnel torque RAM (STT MRAM) are starting to replace sNOR, SRAM and possibly DRAM. The rate of development in STT MRAM and MRAM capabilities will result in gradually lower prices, and the attractiveness of replacing volatile memory with high speed and high endurance nonvolatile memory makes these technologies very competitive, assuming that their volume increases to reduce production costs (and thus purchase prices).

Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) and some RRAM technologies have some niche applications and with the use of HfO FRAM, the number of niche markets available for FRAM could increase in number.

Moving to a nonvolatile solid-state main memory and cache memory will reduce power usage directly as well as enable new power-saving modes, provide faster recovery from power off and enable more stable computer architectures that retain their state even when power is off. Eventually, spintronic technology, that uses spin rather than current for logic processes, could be used to make future microprocessors. Spin-based logic could enable very efficient in-memory processing.

The use of a nonvolatile technology as an embedded memory combined with CMOS logic has great importance in the electronics industry. As a replacement for a multi-transistor SRAM, STT MRAM could reduce the number of transistors and thus provide a low cost, higher-density solution. A number of enterprise and consumer devices use MRAM, acting as an embedded cache memory, and all of the major foundry companies are offering MRAM as embedded memory in SoC products.

The availability of STT MRAM has accelerated this trend and allows higher capacities. Because of the compatibility of MRAM and STT-RAM processes with conventional CMOS processes, these memories can be built directly on top of CMOS logic wafers or potentially incorporated during CMOS manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Why Emerging Memories are Popular

Scaling Limits for Entrenched Technologies

3D Nand Flash Technologies

Future Flash Memories

Embedded Nor and Sram Scaling Challenges

Standalone Nand & Dram Scaling Concerns

Technical Advantages

Alternatives to Using Emerging Memories

Potential Cost/Gb Advantages

The Crucial Importance of the Economies of Scale

Which Applications Want Emerging Memories First?

4. How a New Memory Layer Improves Computer Performance

How Persistence Changes the Memory/Storage Hierarchy (Storage Class Memories)

STT MRAM

Reram

Changes in Computer Memory Usage

Standardizing the Persistent Memory Software Interface

In-Memory Computing Possibilities

Fewer Constraints on MCU Programmers

5. Understanding Bit Selectors

6. Resistive Ram, Reram, Rram, Memristor

Reram Device Function

Symetrix' Ceram

HP's Memristor

Stacked Reram Arrays

Reram Cmos Integration

3D Stacked Reram Crosspoint Specifications

3D Nand Approach to Reram

Reram and Artificial Intelligence

Current Reram Status

7. Ferroelectric RAM, FERAM, FRAM

Operation of FRAM

Fram Device Characteristics

Ferroelectric Field Effect Transistor RAM (Fefet)

3D Fefet FRAM

Antiferroelectrics and Ferroelectric Tunnel Junctions

The Future of FRAM

8. Phase Change Memory (PCM)

Operation of PCM

Advantages and Disadvantages

PCM Applications

9. Intel/Micron 3D Crosspoint Memory

Applications

10. MRAM (Magnetic RAM), STT MRAM (Spin Transfer Torque MRAM)

MRAM

STT MRAM

How STT Works

STT Manufacturing

STT Strengths & Weaknesses

Spin-Orbit Torque MRAM

Meram, an Alternative Spin Memory Device

Racetrack Memory

MRAM in Artificial Intelligence

11. Other Emerging Memory Types

Carbon Nanotubes (CNTS)

Polymeric Ferroelectric RAM (PFRAM)

III-V Floating Gate

12. Lithography

Multi-Patterning

Future Lithography

Nano-Imprinting Lithography

Extreme UV (EUV) Technology

13. 3D Memory Circuit Design

3D Memory Circuit Approaches

14. Summary of Solid-State Memory & Storage Technologies

15. Emerging Memories and New Materials

16. Emerging Memory Process Equipment

MRAM AND STT MRAM Process Equipment

Physical Vapor Deposition

Ion Beam and Plasma Etching

Photolithography (Patterning)

Other Process Equipment

Device Testing

MRAM and STT MRAM Consortia

Phase Change Manufacturing Equipment

17. Memory is Driving Semiconductor Capital Spending

18. Market Projections for MRAM, and 3D Xpoint Memory

MRAM Scenario Estimates

3D Xpoint Banded Estimates

Combined Emerging Memory Estimates

19. Estimates of MRAM Capital Equipment Demand

Ion Beam Etching Equipment

Patterning Equipment

Magnetic Annealing Equipment

Physical Vapor Deposition Equipment

Test and Other Equipment

Summary of MRAM Equipment Demand

20. Company Information

Memory and Applications Companies

4DS Memory

Adesto Technologies

Ambiq

Antaios

ARM

Avalanche Technology

BAE Systems

Besang

Caes

Cao-Sip

Cea-Leti

Cerfe Labs

Cies

Cobham-Aeroflex

Crocus Technology

Crossbar

Cypress

Dialog Semiconductor

Evaderis

Everspin

Ferroelectric Memory Company

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Gigadevice Semiconductor, Inc.

Globalfoundries

Grandis

Great

HPE

Honeywell

IBM

Imec

Institute of Microelectronics (Chinese Academy of Science)

Infineon

Integrated Device Technology (IDT)

Intel

Intermolecular

Intrinsic

Kioxia

Knowm

Lapis Semiconductor

Leti

Microchip

Micron Technology

Microsemi

Namlab

Nantero

NEC

Numem

Nuvoton

NVE

NXP

Ovonyx

Panasonic

Qualcomm

Rambus

Ramtron

Reliance Memory

Renesas Electronics

Rohm

Samsung Semiconductor

Sandisk

Seagate Technology

SK Hynix

Sony Corporation

Spin-Ion

Spin Memory

Spintec

STMicroelectronics

Symetrix

TDK

Texas Instruments

Thin Film Electronics

Unidym

Weebit Nano

Western Digital

Winbond

Semiconductor Fab Companies

DB Hitek

Globalfoundries

Silterra

Smic

Towerjazz

TSMC

UMC

Capital Equipment Companies

Accretech

Anelva

Applied Materials

ASM

ASML

Bruker

Canon

Canon-Anelva

Capres A/S

EG Systems

Hitachi High Technology

Hprobe

Integral Solutions, Inc. (Isi)

Jusung Engineering

Keysight Technologies

Kla Tencor

Lake Shore

Lam Research

Leuven Instruments

Magoasis

Microsense

Nanomagnetics Instruments

Nanometrics

Neoark

Nikon

Onto Innovation

Oxford Instruments

Plasma Therm

SHB

Singulus Technologies

Smart Tip

Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Seimitsu

Ulvac

Veeco

