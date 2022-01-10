Global Non-volatile Solid State Storage and Memory Technology Market Report 2021 with Digital Storage Technology Newsletter Service
This report address technology developments in non-volatile solid state storage and memory technologies and the impact on manufacturing and test equipment. These non-volatile memory/storage products will impact the digital storage/memory hierarchy including DRAM, SRAM, NOR Flash, NAND Flash and hard disk drives.
Current memory technologies including flash memory (NAND and NOR), DRAM, and SRAM are facing potential technology limits to their continued improvement. As a result, there are intense efforts to develop new memory technologies. Most of these new technologies utilize nonvolatile memory technologies and can be used for long-term storage or to provide a memory that does not lose information when power is not applied. This offers advantages for battery and ambient powered devices and also for energy savings in data centers.
The memories addressed in this report include PCM, RRAM, FRAM, MRAM, STT MRAM and a variety of less mainstream technologies such as carbon nanotubes. Based upon the level of current development and the characteristics of these technologies, resistive RAM (RRAM) appears to be a potential replacement for flash memory. However, flash memory has several generations of technologies that will be implemented before a replacement is required. Thus, this transition will not fully occur until the next decade at the earliest.
Micron and Intel's introduction of 3D XPoint Memory, a technology that has high endurance, performance much better than NAND, although somewhat slower than DRAM, and higher density than DRAM; is impacting the need for DRAM. Intel introduced NVMe SSDs with its Optane technology (using 3D XPoint) in 2017 and started shipping DIMM-Optane modules in 2019. 3D XPoint uses a type of phase change technology.
Magnetic RAM (MRAM) and spin tunnel torque RAM (STT MRAM) are starting to replace sNOR, SRAM and possibly DRAM. The rate of development in STT MRAM and MRAM capabilities will result in gradually lower prices, and the attractiveness of replacing volatile memory with high speed and high endurance nonvolatile memory makes these technologies very competitive, assuming that their volume increases to reduce production costs (and thus purchase prices).
Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) and some RRAM technologies have some niche applications and with the use of HfO FRAM, the number of niche markets available for FRAM could increase in number.
Moving to a nonvolatile solid-state main memory and cache memory will reduce power usage directly as well as enable new power-saving modes, provide faster recovery from power off and enable more stable computer architectures that retain their state even when power is off. Eventually, spintronic technology, that uses spin rather than current for logic processes, could be used to make future microprocessors. Spin-based logic could enable very efficient in-memory processing.
The use of a nonvolatile technology as an embedded memory combined with CMOS logic has great importance in the electronics industry. As a replacement for a multi-transistor SRAM, STT MRAM could reduce the number of transistors and thus provide a low cost, higher-density solution. A number of enterprise and consumer devices use MRAM, acting as an embedded cache memory, and all of the major foundry companies are offering MRAM as embedded memory in SoC products.
The availability of STT MRAM has accelerated this trend and allows higher capacities. Because of the compatibility of MRAM and STT-RAM processes with conventional CMOS processes, these memories can be built directly on top of CMOS logic wafers or potentially incorporated during CMOS manufacturing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Why Emerging Memories are Popular
Scaling Limits for Entrenched Technologies
3D Nand Flash Technologies
Future Flash Memories
Embedded Nor and Sram Scaling Challenges
Standalone Nand & Dram Scaling Concerns
Technical Advantages
Alternatives to Using Emerging Memories
Potential Cost/Gb Advantages
The Crucial Importance of the Economies of Scale
Which Applications Want Emerging Memories First?
4. How a New Memory Layer Improves Computer Performance
How Persistence Changes the Memory/Storage Hierarchy (Storage Class Memories)
STT MRAM
Reram
Changes in Computer Memory Usage
Standardizing the Persistent Memory Software Interface
In-Memory Computing Possibilities
Fewer Constraints on MCU Programmers
5. Understanding Bit Selectors
6. Resistive Ram, Reram, Rram, Memristor
Reram Device Function
Symetrix' Ceram
HP's Memristor
Stacked Reram Arrays
Reram Cmos Integration
3D Stacked Reram Crosspoint Specifications
3D Nand Approach to Reram
Reram and Artificial Intelligence
Current Reram Status
7. Ferroelectric RAM, FERAM, FRAM
Operation of FRAM
Fram Device Characteristics
Ferroelectric Field Effect Transistor RAM (Fefet)
3D Fefet FRAM
Antiferroelectrics and Ferroelectric Tunnel Junctions
The Future of FRAM
8. Phase Change Memory (PCM)
Operation of PCM
Advantages and Disadvantages
PCM Applications
9. Intel/Micron 3D Crosspoint Memory
Applications
10. MRAM (Magnetic RAM), STT MRAM (Spin Transfer Torque MRAM)
MRAM
STT MRAM
How STT Works
STT Manufacturing
STT Strengths & Weaknesses
Spin-Orbit Torque MRAM
Meram, an Alternative Spin Memory Device
Racetrack Memory
MRAM in Artificial Intelligence
11. Other Emerging Memory Types
Carbon Nanotubes (CNTS)
Polymeric Ferroelectric RAM (PFRAM)
III-V Floating Gate
12. Lithography
Multi-Patterning
Future Lithography
Nano-Imprinting Lithography
Extreme UV (EUV) Technology
13. 3D Memory Circuit Design
3D Memory Circuit Approaches
14. Summary of Solid-State Memory & Storage Technologies
15. Emerging Memories and New Materials
16. Emerging Memory Process Equipment
MRAM AND STT MRAM Process Equipment
Physical Vapor Deposition
Ion Beam and Plasma Etching
Photolithography (Patterning)
Other Process Equipment
Device Testing
MRAM and STT MRAM Consortia
Phase Change Manufacturing Equipment
17. Memory is Driving Semiconductor Capital Spending
18. Market Projections for MRAM, and 3D Xpoint Memory
MRAM Scenario Estimates
3D Xpoint Banded Estimates
Combined Emerging Memory Estimates
19. Estimates of MRAM Capital Equipment Demand
Ion Beam Etching Equipment
Patterning Equipment
Magnetic Annealing Equipment
Physical Vapor Deposition Equipment
Test and Other Equipment
Summary of MRAM Equipment Demand
20. Company Information
Memory and Applications Companies
4DS Memory
Adesto Technologies
Ambiq
Antaios
ARM
Avalanche Technology
BAE Systems
Besang
Caes
Cao-Sip
Cea-Leti
Cerfe Labs
Cies
Cobham-Aeroflex
Crocus Technology
Crossbar
Cypress
Dialog Semiconductor
Evaderis
Everspin
Ferroelectric Memory Company
Fujitsu Semiconductor
Gigadevice Semiconductor, Inc.
Globalfoundries
Grandis
Great
HPE
Honeywell
IBM
Imec
Institute of Microelectronics (Chinese Academy of Science)
Infineon
Integrated Device Technology (IDT)
Intel
Intermolecular
Intrinsic
Kioxia
Knowm
Lapis Semiconductor
Leti
Microchip
Micron Technology
Microsemi
Namlab
Nantero
NEC
Numem
Nuvoton
NVE
NXP
Ovonyx
Panasonic
Qualcomm
Rambus
Ramtron
Reliance Memory
Renesas Electronics
Rohm
Samsung Semiconductor
Sandisk
Seagate Technology
SK Hynix
Sony Corporation
Spin-Ion
Spin Memory
Spintec
STMicroelectronics
Symetrix
TDK
Texas Instruments
Thin Film Electronics
Unidym
Weebit Nano
Western Digital
Winbond
Semiconductor Fab Companies
DB Hitek
Globalfoundries
Silterra
Smic
Towerjazz
TSMC
UMC
Capital Equipment Companies
Accretech
Anelva
Applied Materials
ASM
ASML
Bruker
Canon
Canon-Anelva
Capres A/S
EG Systems
Hitachi High Technology
Hprobe
Integral Solutions, Inc. (Isi)
Jusung Engineering
Keysight Technologies
Kla Tencor
Lake Shore
Lam Research
Leuven Instruments
Magoasis
Microsense
Nanomagnetics Instruments
Nanometrics
Neoark
Nikon
Onto Innovation
Oxford Instruments
Plasma Therm
SHB
Singulus Technologies
Smart Tip
Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Seimitsu
Ulvac
Veeco
