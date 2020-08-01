Global Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Modules (NVDIMM) Industry
Global Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Modules (NVDIMM) Market to Reach $186. 1 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Modules (NVDIMM) estimated at US$89.
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186.1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.1% over the period 2020-2027. NVDIMM-N, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$116.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NVDIMM-F segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Non-Volatile Dual In-line Memory Modules (NVDIMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
AgigA Tech Inc.
Everspin Technologies Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Micron Technology, Inc.
Netlist, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
SK Hynix, Inc.
SMART Modular Technologies
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Viking Technologes
Total Companies Profiled: 49
