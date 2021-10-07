The global non-PVC IV bags market is set to project a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The eco-friendly nature of non-PVC IV bags, the prevailing natality and birth rates, and the prevalence of cancer drive market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS Non-PVC IV bags are lighter and less breakable than glass.

These are majorly used for chemotherapy and parental nutrition.



Most therapeutic agents, vulnerable to interaction with the plasticizers, are prone to convert into harmful agents. This is regulated by using containers without plasticizers.

Natality is the total number of births per 1000 people.It helps understand the rise in the population of a specific region.



For instance, the birth rate in 2020 was 18 per 1000 people, according to the Knoema data.The growing population raises the burden of healthcare and food expenditure for the nation and households.



As a result, it is estimated that the higher birth rate impacts nutrition levels. This boosts the demand for parenteral nutrition products, which further influences the parenteral nutrition market growth.

Further, parenteral nutrition minimizes the risk of underdevelopment and infection.Also, most premature babies suffer from underdeveloped immune systems and low weight, which increase the risk of infections.



In addition, parenteral nutrition in premature infants enhances intrauterine nutrient deposition, reduces complications, swift neurological development, etc., thereby improving survival chances. Such factors drive the market growth of the non-PVC IV bags. However, the market growth is restrained by high costs and strict regulations with regard to the production process of IV solutions.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global non-PVC IV bags market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.North America is the dominant region in the global market with regard to revenue share.



This is attributed to high disease prevalence and favorable reimbursement policies.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The rising demand for nontoxic PVC-free IV bags is contributing to the intense competitive rivalry. Baxter International Inc, B Braun Melsungen AG, Angiplast Pvt Ltd, Fresenius Kabi, Huaren Pharmaceutical, etc., are among the leading market players.



