Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecast to Reach $7.34 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By End User, By Instruments, By Consumables, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2021 to $4.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The market is expected to reach $7.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market consists of sales of non-invasive prenatal testing kits, instruments and related services. Non-invasive prenatal testing kits and equipment are used to diagnose genetic abnormalities, mainly chromosome defects in fetus in first trimester of pregnancy. Non-invasive prenatal testing includes ultrasound detection, fetal cells in maternal blood tests, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests and biochemical screening tests.

The main types of non-invasive prenatal testing are consumables, and instruments. Consumables are products that are used up or depleted throughout their use. The various instrument used are NGS systems, PCR instruments, microarrays, ultrasound devices, and others (centrifuges, UV systems, incubators, microscopes) and the different consumables include assay kits and reagents, disposables. The applications involve trisomy, microdeletion, genetics, Rh factor that are used by hospital and diagnostic labs.

Next generation sequencing has increased the throughput, scalability, and speed, and further enables researchers to perform a wide range of applications and study biological systems at a higher level. Next generation sequencing is a platform that has enabled sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. The manufacturers have introduced this technology to reduce the time and money required and optimizes the output to generate results regarding genome, DNA testing.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

  • It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

  • It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

  • Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Consumables; Instruments

  • By End User: Hospital; Diagnostic Labs

  • By Instruments: NGS Systems; PCR Instruments; Microarrays; Ultrasound Devices; Others(Centrifuges; UV Systems; Incubators; MicroScopes)

  • By Consumables: Assay Kits &Reagents; Disposables

  • By Application: Trisomy; Microdeletion; Genetics; Rh factor

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • Natera Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

  • Agilent Technologies Inc

  • BGI Diagnosis

  • Berry Genomics Co. Ltd

  • LifeCodexx AG

  • Myriad Genetics Inc.

  • NIPD Genetics

  • Sequenom Inc.

  • Annoroad Gene Technology

  • Centogene AG

  • Counsyl Inc.

  • EUROFINS Genoma Group

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Next Biosciences

  • Premaitha Health Plc

  • Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

  • Premaitha Health

  • Beijing Genomics Institute

  • Yourgene Health PLC

  • GE Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

  • QIAGEN N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdrcov

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.