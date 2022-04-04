Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-Use, By Procedure, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market size is expected to reach $116. 4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13. 9% CAGR during the forecast period. A non-invasive medical procedure is where no contact with the internal body cavity or skin break except any artificial or natural orifice on the body is created.

Non-invasive treatments do not require any kind of surgery. The effect of these treatments is not permanent. Whereas, the invasive treatments which involve surgery need to open the skin & the effects are considered to be permanent or long lasting.

The aesthetic beauty industry is gaining traction from the past few years. The consumers in the market are interested in knowing about the aesthetic treatments and further using them to delay aging signs. Both the availability as well as demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures is rising continuously. Some of the factors driving the growth of the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market are the focus of the adult generation towards the physical appearance, rising number of population aged above 50 years, the increased trend of beauty among the women population, increased exposure of photo editing apps and others.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of various skin issues among the young generation, advanced technologies used in the plastic surgery & other skin treatments are also resulting in the growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments. A large number of women aging 50 or above are increasingly adopting the use of botox fillers & shots in order to improve the physical appearance & hide the skin aging signs.

Moreover, the non-invasive aesthetic treatments can be the best possible option if someone desires to have any kind of facial transformation within a particular time period. This is because it does not need to consult a surgeon particularly or stay at a hospital which makes it easier to schedule non-invasive treatments.

COVID-19 Impact

The widespread of COVID-19 pandemic has affected all the industries in the world in one or another manner. Many restrictions were imposed over the trade as well as the movement of people. Even the complete lockdown was imposed in some parts of the world due to the rapid increase in the number of cases of novel corona virus. The pandemic had a negative impact on the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

This is due to the temporary closure of the centers providing aesthetic treatments during the pandemic period. Moreover, the cosmetic treatment procedure involves close physical contact with clients due to which a large number of people prefer to avoid having such treatments in order to protect themself.

Market Growth Factors

Increased interest in modeling & aviation career

Some of the industries such as modeling & aviation are directly linked with the external beauty of humans. Certain standards of beauty are required to be matched by the individual seeking career in these industries. The candidates applying for the post of a flight attendant are required to must have a specific height, skin color, body shape as defined by the airline. The applications are often rejected if the candidates have any visible tattoos or scars on their body.

The individuals desiring to opt for these career options put the best possible efforts to match the requirements. Many of individuals prefer to undergo beauty treatments but the recovery time involved and the chances of getting scars of stitches during surgeries often restrict them, here the non-invasive aesthetic treatments are the best solution as they are capable to overcome these issues.

High Disposable income of consumers

With the increasing number of people aging 50 & above having high disposable income, the demand for beauty treatments is also expected to increase. The modern society has made the people obsessed with the youthful appearance. This has increased the focus of people on towards the body as a way of self-expression. People with high incomes are spending high amounts to reverse the aging process & reduce the signs of aging. The population above the age of 50 is interested to have the treatments to reduce the wrinkles on their skin. Furthermore, the high disposable income of the people of this age group, the consumers are increasingly spending on various luxurious activities such as non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

Market Restraining Factors

Risk of Complication during treatments

The non-invasive aesthetic procedures are simple and reliable, but there are chances of complications even with from experienced injectors. The top most priority of any treatment is to ensure the safety of the patient during treatment. Some of the non-invasive aesthetic treatments such as soft tissue fillers, BONT have the risk of complications like erythema, pain & bruising. In addition, irritation, burning sensation and erythema are common complications associated with the chemical peels.

Moreover, in case the filler get injected into the blood vessel, instead of injecting under the skin may result in blocking the blood flow. The blockage may vary in some cases depending on the area where the filler is injected. If it has affected the skin, there are chances of wounds or skin loss and in case it affected the eye, this would lead to loss of eyesight or blindness.

End-Use Outlook

Based on End-Use, the market is segmented into MedSpa, Hospital/Surgery Center, Traditional Spa, and HCP Owned Clinic. In 2020, the medspa segment dominated the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market by generating the maximum revenue share. These are the facilities where cosmetic treatments are provided under the guidance of skilled professionals. The presence of experienced physicians is the main factor leading to growth in this segment. Other factor responsible for the high demand is rising adoption of social media platforms and their influence on the users.

Procedure Outlook

Based on Procedure, the market is segmented into Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, and Others. In 2020, the skin rejuvenation segment garnered a significant revenue share in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. The growing demand for skin rejuvenation treatment is the result of high efficiency of these treatments in restoring the youthful appearance by skin alteration. Also, the increasing number of solo clinics is supporting the market growth in this segment.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Europe region acquired a significant revenue share in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market in 2020. This is because of the presence of large number of medspas providing the non-invasive treatments in the region. Also, the government initiatives play crucial role in the market growth in Europe region.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson is the major forerunner in the Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market. Companies such as Alma Lasers Ltd., Allergan PLC and Galderma S.A. are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Alma Lasers Ltd., Allergan PLC, Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Candela Medical Corporation, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Hologic, Inc.

Recent strategies deployed in Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Feb-2022: Merz Aesthetics unveiled Radiesse (+) Lidocaine, a gel implant, or dermal filler. The product would improve moderate to serve loss of jawline contour in adults above the age of 21.

Apr-2021: Alma introduced Alma PrimeXTM, a non-invasive platform for body contouring and skin tightening. The product provides unparalleled results in skin tightening & circumference reduction in the waist, thighs, buttocks & abdomen area.

Jan-2021: Allergan Aesthetics released CoolSculpting Elite, the latest version of CoolSculpting that has increased the body contouring experience. CoolSculpting Elite would tackle proven CoolSculpting technology to target, freeze, & eliminate treated fat cells.

Dec-2020: Alma released PROFHILO, a renowned European skin-remodeling brand in India. This launch is aimed to serve with the increased production of scaffolding proteins collagen & elastin in the deep layers of skin to eliminate the source of skin laxity and wrinkles.

Sep-2020: Lumenis introduced NuEra Tight, powered by FocalRF technology, in Europe and the Middle East. The launch is aimed to provide unique treatment to the patients by modifying it to a clinical indication & body area to accurately target various skin and tissue conditions throughout the procedure.

Jan-2020: Alma unveiled ClearSkin PRO, a breakthrough applicator featuring twice the power of previous solutions. The product offers enhanced clinical capabilities better than present solutions, adding real value to practitioners’ clinical portfolios. Also, the product would result in skin looking younger.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Dec-2021: Allergan Aesthetics completed the acquisition of Soliton, a technology company offering consulting, research, and development services. The acquisition aimed to complement Allergan Aesthetics’ portfolio of non-invasive body contouring treatments to now include a proven treatment for the appearance of cellulite.

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Sep-2021: Galderma teamed up with Sofregen Medical, a medical device company pioneering the use of silk protein for tissue building and regeneration. The collaboration aimed to expand the company’s capabilities built on decades of science-based esthetics innovation and an innovative heritage in bio stimulator & hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers. In addition, this would allow immediate volume restoration & provide a structure that facilitates new tissue generation.

Jan-2021: Merz joined hands with Candela Corporation, the leading global medical aesthetic device company. This collaboration aimed to expand the device, injectable & skincare portfolio worldwide, by providing consumers easy access to comprehensive offerings for product & support services. The latest solution is developed to fulfill the rising demand for a full-spectrum approach to self-care & optimal skin.

Jan-2020: Candela teamed up with MT.DERM, a leading manufacturer of micro-needling, micro-pigmentation. Through this collaboration, the company aimed to strengthen its product portfolio that continues to provide customers the most comprehensive offering of best-in-class medical aesthetic technologies by adding exceed medical micro needling system.

Approvals and Trials:

Oct-2021: Alma received FDA approval for Alma Hybrid. Alma Hybrid would be the first laser platform that includes a 10,600 nm (CO2) laser along with a non-ablative 1570 nm laser for skin resurfacing.

