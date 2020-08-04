Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 55.85% During 2019-2020 due to COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the non contact infrared thermometers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The global non-contact infrared thermometer market is expected to grow from $11.43 million in 2019 to $17.82 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.85%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that required temperature checks at all commercial places, workplaces and hospitals. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $14.63 million in 2023 at a CAGR of -6.37%.



North America was the largest region in the non-contact infrared thermometer market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the non-contact infrared thermometer market in the forecast period.



The increasing demand for non-contact infrared thermometers due to the COVID-19 cases is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The number of cases of COVID-19 infection is growing rapidly and with fever being a key symptom, it is essential to have a temperature test of the people wherever there is an enormous gathering. Infrared thermometers are the efficient devices for accurate and frequent measurement of body temperature, as they monitor the temperature through the forehead from a distance, and in seconds. Therefore, the demand for the infrared thermometer is increasing every day due to its fast calculation and high precision features.



The non-contact infrared thermometer based on Bluetooth is a key trend in the non-contact infrared thermometer market. The door-to-door testing campaigns are becoming less realistic with increasing COVID-19 cases and this is where the smart thermometer comes into the picture.



The high cost of non-contact infrared thermometers is a key factor hampering the growth of the non-contact infrared thermometers market. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the non-contact thermometers or temperature guns have become limited on the market and are sold at very high prices. This is because the increasing need for screening tests to prevent COVID-19 spread has increased the demand for these devices. However, there is a demand and supply gap. As the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing globally, countries are struggling to export and import these devices due to restrictive containment measures, the closure of industries, and export bans. Due to the shortage of non-contact thermometers or temperature guns in the market, the available devices have become expensive resulting in customers moving towards buying traditional thermometers. Therefore, the high cost of non-contact infrared thermometers is expected to hinder the growth of the non-contact infrared thermometers market.



In November 2018, Midas Health Co. Ltd., a Taiwan-based company that offers medical treatment, nursing, pharmacy dispensing, and other services, acquired Microlife Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Microlife Corporation to secure the funds it needed to cope with rising uncertainty in global markets. Microlife Corporation is a medical diagnostics company that specializes in the development and manufacture of blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, asthma management devices, heat therapy aids, blood glucose management devices and weight management devices.



Major players in the non-contact infrared thermometers market are Braun, Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, Paul Hartmann, American Diagnostic Corporation, Exergen Corporation, Beurer, Easywell Biomedical, and Easytem.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider non contact infrared thermometers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The non contact infrared thermometers market section of the report gives context. It compares the non contact infrared thermometers market with other segments of the non contact infrared thermometers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, non contact infrared thermometers indicators comparison.

