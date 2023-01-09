Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Siemens Healthineers and AstraZeneca Among Others

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Analysis By Drug Type, By Application Type, By Distribution Type, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market was valued at US$1.65 billion in 2021. The market value is projected to grow to US$15.04 billion by 2027.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is an inflammatory liver disease associated with excessive fat accumulation in the liver (steatosis), hepatocellular ballooning, and inflammation.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis or "Silent Liver Disease" leads to scarring of the liver, a kind of liver disorder caused by long-term abuse of alcohol but mainly develops in patients who are non-alcoholic or consume very little alcohol. Non-Alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the second stage of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that has progressed to the point of liver inflammation and cell damage.

The factors such as increased investment in medical infrastructure, rising consumption of processed foods containing polyunsaturated fatty acids & fructose, increased focus on development of new drugs and many companies engaged in the launch of non-invasive diagnostic procedures, are expected to drive the overall market growth in the forecasted period. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approx. 50% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rising prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, rising cases of associated chronic diseases, increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, growing health awareness etc. NASH is a chronic inflammatory liver disease and if left untreated, can progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer. In addition to having an increased risk for liver-related illness, people with NASH also tend to have a higher risk of suffering from a heart attack or stroke due to the presence of other comorbidities (when there are two or more medical conditions present) such as high blood pressure and coronary artery disease. So, with rising number of people suffering from NASH, there is an increasing demand for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics, boosting the growth of global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market.

  • Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as absence of low cost & definitive diagnostic methods, regulatory compliance etc. NASH is presently diagnosed using methods such as blood test, imaging or liver biopsy which are time consuming, inefficient and cumbersome diagnostic procedures. Liver biopsy is an invasive method associated with high cost, sampling errors and major risks like bleeding, pain, perforation, infection and even (on occasion) death, resulting in many patients opting out of diagnosis and hence leading to low diagnosis rate of NASH, impeding the growth of global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market.

  • Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecasted period, due to various latest trends such as integration of artificial intelligence (AI), digitaization, increased promotion of pipeline drugs, etc. Rising trend of digitalization has allowed various companies and organizations to better advertise company's recent development about existing and upcoming drugs that are currently available in the market and reach wider consumer base in terms of spreading more awareness about the prevalence of NASH using various social media platforms, boosting the growth of the global NASH market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

COVID-19 brought in many changes in the world in terms of reduced productivity, loss of life, business closures, closing down of factories and organizations, and shift to an online mode of work.

With lockdown polices imposed by the government to prevent the spead of virus, there was an increased adoption of sedentary lifestyle, rise in consumption of processed food containing polyunsaturated fatty acids, decreased regular exercises and increased consumption of fructose-rich diets, risk factors assosiated with increased likelihood of developing NASH.

COVID-19 pandemic also contributed towards a rise in cardiovascular & metabolic risk factors along with appearance of new chronic pathologies, increasing the risk of developing NAFLD and NASH, having a positive effect on the market in terms of increased demand for current treatment practices, diagnostic tools and emerging drugs for the treatment of NASH. Therefore, the global impact of COVID-19 on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market turned out to be positive.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis has been consolidated.

The key players of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market are:

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • AstraZeneca PLC

  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

  • GENFIT S.A.

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Inventiva S.A.

  • ONE WAY LIVER, S.L.

  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Cirius Therapeutics

  • Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

  • BioPredictive

Currently, there are no approved drugs for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and therefore several companies are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to develop novel drugs like product launches, approvals, mergers and acquisitions. For instance, On May 27, 2021, ONE WAY LIVER, S.L. (OWL) announced that the company entered into an agreement with Sagimet Biosciences to use OWL's Metabolomics Technology in Sagimets TVB-2640 Phase 2b Clinical NASH Trial FASCINATE-2.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

130

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.95 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$15.04 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

50.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: An Overview
2.1.1 Definition of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
2.1.2 Causes of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
2.1.3 Progression of Non-Alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
2.2 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market (NASH) Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market (NASH) Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: An Overview
3.1.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value
3.1.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Drug Type (Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc and Others)
3.1.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Application Type (Treatment and Diagnosis)
3.1.5 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Distribution Type (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies)
3.1.6 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)
3.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Drug Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Drug Type: An Overview
3.2.2 Global Vitamin E and Pioglitazone Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Elafibranor Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value
3.2.4 Global Ocaliva Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value
3.2.5 Global Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value
3.2.6 Global Others Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value
3.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Application Type Analysis
3.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Application Type: An Overview
3.3.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Diagnosis Market by Value
3.4 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market: Distribution Type Analysis
3.4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Distribution Type: An Overview
3.4.2 Global Retail Pharmacies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value
3.4.3 Global Hospital Pharmacies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Online Pharmacies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market
5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Rising prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
6.1.2 Rising Cases of Associated Chronic Diseases
6.1.3 Rising adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle
6.1.4 Rising Health Awareness
6.1.5 Urbanization
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Absence of Low Cost and Definitive Diagnostic Methods
6.2.2 Regulatory Compliance
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
6.3.2 Digitalization
6.3.3 Increased Promotion of Pipeline Drugs
6.3.4 Increasing Investment on Research and Development (R&D)

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Players by Drug Development

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Operating Geographical Region
8.1.3 Business Strategy
8.2 Novartis AG
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Operating Segment
8.2.3 Business Strategy
8.3 Siemens Healthineers AG
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Operating Segments
8.3.3 Business Strategy
8.4 AstraZeneca PLC
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Operating Geographical Region
8.4.3 Business Strategy
8.5 Galectin Therapeutics Inc.
8.5.1 Business Overview
8.5.2 Business Strategy
8.6 GENFIT S.A.
8.6.1 Business Overview
8.6.2 Business Strategy
8.7 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
8.7.1 Business Overview
8.7.2 Business Strategy
8.8 Inventiva S.A.
8.8.1 Business Overview
8.8.2 Business Strategy
8.9 ONE WAY LIVER, S.L. (OWL)
8.9.1 Business Overview
8.9.2 Business Strategy
8.10 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
8.10.1 Business Overview
8.10.2 Business Strategy
8.11 Prometheus Laboratories Inc.
8.11.1 Business Overview
8.11.2 Business Strategies
8.12 BioPredictive
8.12.1 Business Overview
8.13 Cirius Therapeutics
8.13.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pncq8d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


