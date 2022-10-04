Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market Report to 2030 - Featuring CECO Environmental, Fuel Tech, Honeywell International and Shell Among Others

Company Logo

Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market

Global Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems Market By Technology, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nitrogen oxide control systems market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2030.



Nitrogen oxides (NOx) is a mixture of nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which are gases produced from natural sources, motor vehicles, and other fuel burning processes. Nitric oxide is colorless and is oxidized in the atmosphere to form nitrogen dioxide. Nitrogen dioxide has an odor, and is an acidic and highly corrosive gas that can affect our health and environment. Nitrogen oxides are critical components of photochemical smog. They produce the yellowish-brown color of the smog. In poorly ventilated situations, indoor domestic appliances such as gas stoves and gas or wood heaters can be significant sources of nitrogen oxides.



The New England states have adopted regulations that require many facilities to reduce NOx emissions. These emissions can be reduced by making process changes (such as modifications to the combustion process) or by installing air pollution control equipment (such as selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) or selective catalytic reduction (SCR)).

The regulations were developed by the New England states to be consistent with three separate programs that reduce NOx emissions, which include NOx Reasonably Available Control Technology (RACT), Ozone Transport Region NOx Cap, allowance Trading Program and EPA's Ozone Transport NOx SIP Call.



The adoption of several techniques to control nitrogen oxide are Less Excess Air (LEA), Off Stoichiometric (Burners Out of Service (BOOS) and Over Fire Air (OFA)), Low NOx Burner (LNB), Flue Gas Recirculation (FGR), Water/Steam Injection, Reduced Air Preheat, Selective Catalytic reduction (SCR) (add-on technology), Selective Non-catalytic Reduction (SNCR) (add-on technology) (urea and ammonia), Fuel Reburning, Combustion Optimization, Catalytic Combustion, Non-thermal Plasma, Inject Oxidant, Oxygen instead of Air, Ultra-Low Nitrogen Fuel, Use Sorbents (add-on technology) in Combustion, Duct to Baghouse, Duct to Electrostatic Precipitator, Air Staging and Fuel Staging.



The global nitrogen oxide control systems market is segmented based on technology and application. By technology, it is classified as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR), Low NOx Burner, Fuel Reburning, and Others. By application, it is categorized as Transportation, Industrial Application, Power generation & energy chemical and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., CECO Environmental, Ducon Technologies Inc., Fuel Tech, Honeywell International Inc., John Wood Group plc, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., S.A. HAMON, Siemens AG and The Shell Group.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

Story continues

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nitrogen oxide control systems market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing nitrogen oxide control systems market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the nitrogen oxide control systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nitrogen oxide control systems market growth, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: NITROGEN OXIDE CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR)

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Low NOx Burner

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Fuel Reburning

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: NITROGEN OXIDE CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Transportation

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Industrial

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Power generation & energy

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Chemical

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: NITROGEN OXIDE CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Ducon Technologies Inc.

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Siemens AG

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 CECO Environmental

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Fuel Tech

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Honeywell International Inc.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 John Wood Group plc,

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 S.A. HAMON

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 The Shell Group

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vojx8j

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



