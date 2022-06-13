ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrile Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach $57.1 Billion by 2026



Nitrile gloves are among the most preferred disposable glove options, offering the benefits of latex such as strength, durability, and flexibility, without risks involving latex allergy. The gloves find widespread usage in all industries globally; being used for providing protection and safety for industry workers as well as materials that are handled. These gloves, manufactured from synthetic rubber offer safe, reliable, and stain resistant solutions for end users. Nitrile gloves are puncture-resistant, friction less, with a long shelf life in comparison to latex gloves and are ensure protection from a wide range of hazardous viruses and chemicals. Being rupture-resistant, they are used in laboratories for providing high durability and barrier protection. Offered in both powdered and non-powdered versions, nitrile gloves have gained notable acceptance on the expense of powdered latex gloves over the last several years. Nitrile represents a chemical compound based on carbon and triple-bonded nitrogen, which is commonly used for making different types of gloves, mainly disposable thin nitrile gloves. While nitrile is comparable to latex, it holds certain advantages that make nitrile gloves an effective alternative to powdered latex gloves. Nitrile represents a synthetic rubber that offers a desirable material for gloves due to its superior chemical resistance and elasticity. Nitrile gloves score high in terms of fit, wearing comfort, elasticity and tear resistance. Nitrile gloves exhibit high resistance to different types of oils and chemicals as well as present a suitable option for individuals with allergy to latex. Nitrile gloves hold several merits over nature rubber in terms of strength and durability along with resistance to oils, acids and chemicals.



Based on their inherent properties, nitrile-based gloves are widely used to handle chemicals in laboratories and perform surgical procedures. In addition, the nitrile gloves market is gaining from increasing shift of healthcare professionals from latex towards nitrile gloves due to allergy concerns associated with latex gloves. The market received a considerable push from the COVID-19 outbreak that created exponential demand for nitrile gloves. Infection risk and implementation of strict hygiene protocols established nitriles gloves as a compelling option as these gloves play an important role in preventing spread of the infection while keeping laboratory and medical procedures sanitary.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nitrile Gloves estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period. Powder-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.8% CAGR to reach US$59.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powdered segment is readjusted to a revised -2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.6% share of the global Nitrile Gloves market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2026



The Nitrile Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 29.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 22.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The pandemic has led to remarkable spike in personal protective equipment demand from the healthcare industry and the general public. The scenario made it extremely challenging for manufacturers and other businesses to maintain desirable stock for ensuring employee safety. While the initial focus was on notable shortage of N95 masks, the short supply and escalating unit prices of nitrile gloves emerged as major concerns. Majority of hospitals and healthcare facilities were left struggling with shortage of medical-grade gloves rather than protective gowns and face masks. While significant shortages of essential items such as face masks, respirators and disinfecting wipes led to safety concerns, the sudden drop in availability of nitrile gloves remains a formidable challenge for healthcare facilities that rely heavily on these gloves owing to their high durability along with puncture- and chemical-resistant nature.



Disposable nitrile gloves experienced a dramatic incline in global demand amid COVID-19 that grew three-fold in 2020. The incredible increase in demand was witnessed over a short span due to high use by healthcare professionals and the implementation of strict hygiene protocols. In addition, various health systems and government entities started stockpiling for dealing with another wave of the pandemic. Majority of healthcare facilities globally reported notable drop in supply of medical-grade gloves. While global demand associated with nitrile gloves touched the 500 billion plus mark in 2020, manufacturers were able to product just 370 billion units. Meanwhile, the nitrile gloves market also faced supply challenges as pandemic disrupted production at various facilities.



Various health organizations and hospitals failed to ensure adequate supply of gloves for medical use. The scenario resulted in national shortage of medical-grade gloves in various countries, which coerced medical professionals to reuse disposable gloves. The nitrile gloves demand is likely to remain unabated in the coming months. In addition, the short supply of nitrile gloves also affected the manufacturing along with other industries. Nitrile gloves are considered as critical safety product for various industrial activities that demand hand protection. The global supply chain for nitrile gloves continues to experience tremendous strain owing to inflated demand coupled with drastically low supply of the personal protective equipment. While nitrile glove manufacturers are working at their full capacity, the supply has been unable to match the demand since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. The gap is affecting a large number of end-users, including healthcare professionals and other industrial users.



In addition, there is stark shortage of nitrile gloves across various US states, indicating significant mismatch between demand and supply. The global demand for nitrite gloves is anticipated to remain unabated in the coming months on account of increasing need for protection to healthcare professionals as well as general public and workers across different industry verticals. Furthermore, the announcement of COVID-19 vaccination programs across different countries is poised to provide a significant impetus to global demand for these gloves. Healthcare and government organizations conducting these vaccination programs are required to ensure sufficient availability of nitrile gloves for medical professionals intended to administer the COVID-19 to people for desirable hand hygiene and protection.



By End-Use, Healthcare Segment to Reach $48.9 Billion by 2026



Global market for Healthcare (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$48.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 26.1% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Healthcare segment, accounting for 31.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 31.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured) -

Story continues

3M Company

Ansell Ltd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Honeywell International Inc.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Nitriflex

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

United Glove Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Global Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid

COVID-19 Crisis

Industry Faces a Staggering Demand-Supply Gap

Factors Responsible for Unwavering Demand

Reasons for Supply Shortage

Nitrile Gloves Shortage and Production Challenges in the US

Nitrile Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude

Nitrile Gloves Enjoy Increasing Uptake on Expense of Powdered

Latex Gloves

Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell

Outlook

Factors Hampering Growth

Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth

Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth

Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth

Global Production Landscape

Global Nitrile Gloves Production Breakdown (in %) by Country: 2020

Manufacturers Ramp Up Production Capacity to Meet Surging

Demand for Nitrile Gloves

Competition

Nitrile Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020

Top Glove New Capacity Additions for Gloves Production: 2021-

2024 (in billion pieces)

Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix (FY 2020): Breakdown

of Sales Revenue by Product Type

Hartalega?s NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nitrile Glove Frenzy & Skyrocketing Prices: A Lucrative

Opportunity for Suppliers

Nitrile Price Trends in US$/Kg: Jan 2018-Jan 2021

Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital

Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Spectrum of Salient Drivers Augmenting Growth of Medical

Nitrile Gloves Market

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds

Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Increasing Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across the Globe

by Plastic Surgeons (2018)

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for

Medical Gloves

Vinyl Hybrid Gloves Gain Traction

Rise in Adoption of Textured Nitrile Gloves

Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food

Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for

Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector

EXHIBIT : Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per

Capita Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as

the Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves

Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/

Region

Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand

Annual Workplace and Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by

Region

Nitrile Gloves Find Broader Uptake in Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Industry Witnesses Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile

Gloves

Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves

Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations

Select Innovations

Counterfeit Gloves Entering the Supply Chain Form a Major issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powder-Free by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Powder-Free by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder-Free by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powdered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Powdered by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Powdered by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food Processing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Processing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage

Hospital Infections, the Unsuspected Killer & Neglected

Healthcare Cost Driver: Cost of HAIs in the U.S (In US$

Billion)

US Imports of Medical Nitrile Single Gloves in Billion Pieces:

July 2020-February 2021

US Breakdown of Imports of Medical Nitrile Single Gloves by

Country of Origin: February 2021

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Healthcare,

Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free

and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nitrile

Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nitrile

Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Healthcare,

Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use -

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by

Type - Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Powder-Free and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Malaysia Accounts for Lion?s Share of Production

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nitrile Gloves by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by

Type - Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Powder-Free and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free

and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food

Processing, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Chemical, Food Processing, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Nitrile Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nitrile Gloves by Type - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Powder-Free and

Powdered for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



