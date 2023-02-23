Global Next Generation Transceivers Markets Report 2022-2028: Key Emerging Technical Trends with Focus on the Coming Market for 800G Pluggables and the Spread of Coherent Communications

Company Logo

The "Next Generation Transceivers Markets: 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the opportunities for next generation transceivers in data communications and telecommunications.

Although the longer-term future of transceivers may be found in co-packaged optics, much of the next-generation transceiver space - consisting of the latest transceivers that are now appearing for the data center, access and metro space - are very much in the pluggable tradition.

Increasingly a transceiver is no longer just a transmitter plus receiver with some simple electronics thrown in. Instead, next-generation transceivers will be smart modules appropriately designed to simplify network architecture and enable more flexible network configurations.

These innovations are being designed with an expected surge of high-data rate, latency-sensitive traffic in mind. Pluggability plays an important role in this design work, as well as coherent optics and high data rates.

The source of such traffic will be AI, machine learning (ML), and virtual reality traffic. Such traffic is only just beginning to appear on the network, but the network is being re-architected today with the traffic of tomorrow clearly in mind and next-generation transceivers.

This report analyzes the technical changes that the analyst expects in transceivers, as well as expected changes in the transceiver supply chain. The report begins with a survey of the key emerging technical trends, discussing especially the coming market for 800G pluggables and the spread of coherent communications across the entire network.

The report also examines some of the interesting new MSAs that will impact transceiver design going forward and the role that silicon photonics will play. The report is targeted toward OEMs, third-party transceiver suppliers, network managers and, of course, transceiver manufacturers themselves.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter One Influential Technical Trends in Transceivers

1.1 Further integration of electronics onto DSPs

1.2 How will silicon photonics influence next-generation transceivers

1.3 The role of advanced FEC

1.4 Pluggable transceivers for the transition to 800G

1.4.1 800G Pluggable MSA

1.4.2 Other 800G

1.4.3 Challenges of migrating to 800G

1.5 Coherent optics in the access and data center

1.5.1 Open ZR+ Optics.

1.5.2 Open XR Optics

1.6 Pluggable OLTs and their technology impact

1.7 Transceivers and chip-to-chip optics

1.8 The role of new materials in next-generation optics

1.8.1 Graphene optics?

1.9 Testing challenges for next-generation transceivers

1.10 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Two Changes in Transceiver Fabrication, Supply Chain and Marketing

2.1 Fabrication and design issues

2.1.1 Alignment

2.1.2 Sustainability for reduced power consumption

2.2 Compatibility and the changing role of third-party suppliers

2.3 How OEMs will market next-generation transceivers

2.4 Online sales of transceivers: Is this a viable marketing option?

2.5 Role of end-users and carriers: Impact on design and marketing strategy

2.6 Moving away from Chinese manufacturing

2.6.1 What are the options

2.6.2 What could be re-shored to the U.S.

2.7 Sustainability and next-generation optical components

2.8 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Three: Ten-year Transceiver Market Forecast

3.1 Forecast by technology and MSA

3.2 Forecast by network location and reach

3.3 Forecast by end-user type

3.4 Summary of forecasts

Chapter Four: Supplier Profiles

4.1 Accelink

4.2 Arista

4.3 Ciena

4.4 Cisco Acacia

4.5 Coherent

4.6 Eoptolink

4.7 Fujitsu

4.8 Hisense Broadband

4.9 Huawei

4.10 Infinera

4.11 Intel

4.12 Innolight

4.13 Juniper

4.14 Lumentum

4.15 Marvell

4.16 Molex

4.17 Source Photonics

4.18 Sumitomo Electric

4.19 TiBit MicroPlugs

