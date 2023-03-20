Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis Report 2023: Market Segments, Trends, SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures and Forecasts, 2015-2033

Company Logo

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures and Forecast, 2015-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



NGS allows an entire genome to be sequenced at once by fragmenting DNA and sequencing those fragments in an automated, parallel manner. NGS can be used for whole-genome sequencing, exome sequencing, transcriptome sequencing (RNA sequencing), and targeted sequencing of multigene panels.



It is now standard to test for a high number of mutations to personalize treatment decisions, use of NGS panels that can evaluate tumor biopsies for a wide range of potentially targetable mutations is increasing. NGS is routinely being used to identify KRAS, BRAF, EGFR, ALK, BRCA and HER2 mutations.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.

To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Currently marketed Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033

Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market.

Story continues

Scope

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

The Model will enable you to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market from 2015-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Illumina Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Qiagen NV

Agilent Technologies Inc

New England Biolabs Inc

Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcqm1o



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



