Global NewBorn Screening Market to Reach $1. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for NewBorn Screening estimated at US$793. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NewBorn Screening Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799229/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tandem Mass Spectrometry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.5% CAGR and reach US$155.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrophoresis segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $214.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The NewBorn Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$214.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$322.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
Enzymes & Immunoassays Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR
In the global Enzymes & Immunoassays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$209.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$417.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$215.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 385-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AB Sciex LLC
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Masimo Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- Natus Medical, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Trivitron Healthcare
- Waters Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799229/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
NewBorn Screening Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: NewBorn Screening Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: NewBorn Screening Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: NewBorn Screening Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Tandem Mass Spectrometry (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Tandem Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Tandem Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Electrophoresis (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Electrophoresis (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Electrophoresis (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Enzymes & Immunoassays (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Enzymes & Immunoassays (Technology) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Enzymes & Immunoassays (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: DNA-based Assays (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: DNA-based Assays (Technology) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: DNA-based Assays (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hearing Screen Technology (Technology) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Hearing Screen Technology (Technology) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Hearing Screen Technology (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Pulse Oximetry Technology (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Pulse Oximetry Technology (Technology) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Pulse Oximetry Technology (Technology) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Instruments (Product Segment) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Instruments (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Instruments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Reagents & Assay Kits (Product Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Reagents & Assay Kits (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Reagents & Assay Kits (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Dry Blood Spot Test (Test Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Dry Blood Spot Test (Test Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Dry Blood Spot Test (Test Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Hearing Screen Test (Test Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Hearing Screen Test (Test Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Hearing Screen Test (Test Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test (Test
Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test (Test
Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 36: Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test (Test
Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US NewBorn Screening Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States NewBorn Screening Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: NewBorn Screening Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 42: United States NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: NewBorn Screening Market in the United States by Test
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: NewBorn Screening Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: NewBorn Screening Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: NewBorn Screening Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by
Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: NewBorn Screening Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for NewBorn
Screening Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: NewBorn Screening Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese NewBorn Screening Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: NewBorn Screening Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: NewBorn Screening Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Chinese NewBorn Screening Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: NewBorn Screening Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese NewBorn Screening Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese NewBorn Screening Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese NewBorn Screening Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese NewBorn Screening Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European NewBorn Screening Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European NewBorn Screening Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: NewBorn Screening Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European NewBorn Screening Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European NewBorn Screening Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: European NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: NewBorn Screening Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: European NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 80: NewBorn Screening Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: NewBorn Screening Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: French NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: French NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: French NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: NewBorn Screening Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: French NewBorn Screening Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: French NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: NewBorn Screening Market in France by Test Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: French NewBorn Screening Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: French NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: German NewBorn Screening Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: NewBorn Screening Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: German NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: NewBorn Screening Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 99: German NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: NewBorn Screening Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: German NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Italian NewBorn Screening Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 105: NewBorn Screening Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian NewBorn Screening Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian NewBorn Screening Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian NewBorn Screening Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian NewBorn Screening Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 113: NewBorn Screening Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom NewBorn Screening Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: NewBorn Screening Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom NewBorn Screening Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: NewBorn Screening Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom NewBorn Screening Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: NewBorn Screening Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: NewBorn Screening Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Spanish NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 126: NewBorn Screening Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Spanish NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by
Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 129: NewBorn Screening Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: NewBorn Screening Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: NewBorn Screening Market in Russia by Test Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 143: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: NewBorn Screening Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: NewBorn Screening Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: NewBorn Screening Market in Asia-Pacific by Test
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Australian NewBorn Screening Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: NewBorn Screening Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Australian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: NewBorn Screening Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: NewBorn Screening Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: NewBorn Screening Market Analysis in India in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: NewBorn Screening Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Indian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: NewBorn Screening Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Indian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review by
Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: NewBorn Screening Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: NewBorn Screening Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: NewBorn Screening Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: NewBorn Screening Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 183: NewBorn Screening Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: NewBorn Screening Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean NewBorn Screening Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: NewBorn Screening Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 188: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for NewBorn Screening:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for NewBorn Screening:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific NewBorn Screening Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 197: NewBorn Screening Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Latin American NewBorn Screening Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: NewBorn Screening Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American NewBorn Screening Market by Test
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: NewBorn Screening Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 212: NewBorn Screening Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 215: NewBorn Screening Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: NewBorn Screening Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: NewBorn Screening Market in Brazil by Test Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian NewBorn Screening Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 226: Mexican NewBorn Screening Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 227: NewBorn Screening Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: NewBorn Screening Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: NewBorn Screening Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican NewBorn Screening Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican NewBorn Screening Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: NewBorn Screening Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 236: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 239: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 242: NewBorn Screening Market in Rest of Latin America by
Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 245: NewBorn Screening Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 248: NewBorn Screening Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Historic Market by
Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 252: NewBorn Screening Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: The Middle East NewBorn Screening Historic Market by
Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 255: NewBorn Screening Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for NewBorn
Screening Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 257: NewBorn Screening Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian NewBorn Screening Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Market for NewBorn Screening: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799229/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001