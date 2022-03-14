Global Neurovascular Disease Management Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

The global prevalence of stroke is estimated to be about 100 million as of 2021. In the past 30 years, improvements in stroke prevention, acute treatment, and neuro-rehabilitation have contributed to a significant reduction in the burden of stroke in high-income countries.

Neurovascular solutions companies recognize the importance of optimized solutions at various stages for stroke management apart from just a treatment-centric approach.Industry participants increasingly focus on solutions that address timely coordination of care between the patient and caregiver, preventive health, and first aid ambulatory care for optimal stroke care.



Clinicians leverage new-age AI, robotics, and imaging technologies to improve prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The research study provides an overview of the global neurovascular diseases solutions (medical technology) market.



This includes a 6-year global market revenue forecast for neurovascular surgical devices from 2020 to 2026. The forecast involves a breakdown by the following surgical segments: Embolization devices, Thrombectomy devices, Angioplasty and Stenting devices, and Access devices. The study offers a 360-degree industry perspective, covering insights on the competitive environment, technology innovations, commercial developments, regulatory updates, and recent developments in the space. Key research outcomes will focus on finding short and long-term growth opportunities in the neurovascular management industry.

Author: Kaustubh Suresh Savant

