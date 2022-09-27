The global neurosurgical robotics market is expected to grow from US$ 1,691.02 million in 2021 to US$ 4,729.86 million by 2028

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16. 10% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights prevailing trends and factors driving the market growth. The growth of the global neurosurgical robotics market is attributed to the rise in the number of neurosurgical procedures and the advantages of neurosurgical robots that encourage key players to develop innovative products.

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neurosurgical Robotics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component [Equipment/System, Accessories, and Services], Application [Spinal and Cranial ], Surgery Type, and End Users"
However, the high installation costs of neurosurgical robots hinder the overall market growth.
Robots have become a reality in many surgical fields, and their popularity is quickly increasing.Much of this popularity stems from the desire to provide patients with the least invasive surgery options available since minimally invasive surgery is associated with fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, and improved cosmetic results.

Over the last 20 years, neurosurgical robots have increasingly assisted in neurosurgical procedures.In recent years, neurosurgical robots have been developed to perform various procedures.

Public demand is informing the direction of neurosurgery and placing greater pressure on neurosurgeons to use neurosurgical robots. The increasing diversity and sophistication of neurosurgical robots have received ethical scrutiny due to the surgical complications that may arise as well as the role of robots in the future.
Brain and spinal surgeries require a high degree of technical proficiency, and robotic systems may play a crucial role in achieving desired outcomes.Over traditional neurosurgeries, neurosurgical robots possess several advantages, including increased accuracy, better outcomes, sooner recovery, and shorter hospital stays.

Minimally invasive robotic neurosurgery or robotic neurological minimally invasive surgery (RNMIS) represents a preferred option for medical centers, surgeons, and patients.The use of robotics in neurosurgery eliminates mechanical errors, reduces operating duration, and provides the same or greater respective margins with minimal-access surgery.

For instance, Renaissance Guidance System is a spine surgical robot developed by Mazor Robotics.The system helps improve accuracy and minimizes recovery time.

It allows surgeons to pre-plan surgery in a 3-D field and guides them during surgery. The computer guidance allows superior accuracy, particularly if a patient’s anatomy shifts during surgery.
Moreover, owing to the increased advancements in neurosurgery, key players are working to grab a significant share in the neurosurgical robotics market.According to the data published by The Spine Market Group, Johnson & Johnson has around 16% of the spine market.

Also, according to Johnson & Johnson’s CEO, the company is working to unlock the full potential and benefits of robotic and digital technologies.The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries fueled the neurosurgical robotics market.

In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received FDA clearance for ROSA ONE Spine System for robotic-assisted surgeries.ROSA ONE Spine is a robotic and surgical navigation system designed to aid surgeons in performing thoracolumbar minimally invasive and complex spine procedures.

Additionally, the approval of the ROSA ONE Spine System strengthened the company’s comprehensive ROSA ONE Brain Robotic system. Hence, the advantages of neurosurgical robots encourage key players to develop innovative products in the global neurosurgical robotics market.
Based on component type, the global neurosurgical robotics market is segmented into equipment, accessories, and services.In 2021, the accessories segment held a larger market share.

The services segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market from 2022 to 2028.Based on application, the market is bifurcated into spinal and cranial.

The spinal segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Based on surgery type, the global neurosurgical robotics market is segmented into open and minimally invasive.

In 2021, the minimally invasive segment held a larger market share and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global neurosurgical robotics market from 2022 to 2028.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Neurosurgical Robotics Market
The overall COVID-19 impact on the European neurosurgical robotics market was mixed, and the market again gained traction and is expected to grow in the coming years.Although elective surgeries resumed in the UK and many other countries in mid-2020, most hospitals were functioning at considerably reduced capacity, which translates to an ever-lengthening waitlist.

As of September 2020, nearly 140,000 patients in England alone had been waiting for more than a year for their surgeries—100 times the number in 2019.And with a new, highly transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the UK, resulting in a third national lockdown and further cancellations, patients now face even longer waits.

Furthermore, according to the National Library of Medicine, the decline in the wave was improved to 51% for ophthalmic procedures, 68% for pain procedures, and 49% for orthopedic procedures.The number of electoral processes conducted increased in the EU region but was still below pre-pandemic standards.

In contrast, a general trend toward reduced numbers of non-elective, emergency neurosurgical cases during the COVID-19 pandemic was observed in countries such as Austria, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic. This was majorly driven by a decreased incidence of conditions commonly associated with traumatic aetiologies, including brain injuries, spine conditions, and chronic subdural hematomas. Despite the challenges of delivering health services and intensive care during the COVID-19 pandemic, data indicated that emergency neurosurgical care could still be provided in these countries.
Various organic and inorganic strategies are adopted by companies operating in the global neurosurgical robotics market.The organic strategies mainly include product launches and product approvals.

Further, inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.These growth strategies allow the market players to expand their businesses and enhance their geographic presence, thereby contributing to the overall market growth.

Further, acquisition and partnership strategies help the market players strengthen their customer base and expand their product portfolios. A few significant developments by key players in the global neurosurgical robotics market are listed below.
• In July 2022, Globus Medical announced the first spinal surgeries with ExcelsiusGPS in Sydney were performed at Westmead Private Hospital.
• In May 2022, Renishaw announced that the company’s neuromate stereotactic robot, incorporating neuroinspire surgical planning software, had received EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification from its Notified Body, the British Standards Institution (BSI).

While preparing the report on the global neurosurgical robotics market, a few major primary and secondary sources are the American Medical Association, the British Journal of Surgery, and the National Library of Medicine.
