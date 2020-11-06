Global Neuroprotection Therapeutics Market to Reach $85. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Neuroprotection Therapeutics estimated at US$53. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.
New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neuroprotection Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961065/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$32.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Neuroprotection Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Apoptosis Inhibitors Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Apoptosis Inhibitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Allergan PLC
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Biogen, Inc.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Novartis International AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961065/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Neuroprotection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Neuroprotection Therapeutics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Free Radical
Trapping Agents (Antioxidants) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Free Radical Trapping
Agents (Antioxidants) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Glutamate Antagonists
(Anti-Excitotoxic Agents) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Glutamate Antagonists
(Anti-Excitotoxic Agents) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Apoptosis
Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Apoptosis Inhibitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Apoptosis Inhibitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-inflammatory
Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Anti-inflammatory Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-inflammatory
Agents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurotrophic
Factors (NTFs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurotrophic Factors
(NTFs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Prevention by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Prevention by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Prevention by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Treatment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Treatment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Neuroprotection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Neuroprotection Therapeutics
by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants),
Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis
Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors
(NTFs) and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Neuroprotection Therapeutics
by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Neuroprotection Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Neuroprotection Therapeutics
by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants),
Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis
Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors
(NTFs) and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Neuroprotection Therapeutics
by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping
Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants),
Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis
Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors
(NTFs) and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping
Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping
Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Free Radical Trapping Agents
(Antioxidants), Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic
Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Agents,
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Free Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants), Glutamate
Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents), Apoptosis Inhibitors,
Anti-inflammatory Agents, Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs) and Other
Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and
Treatment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Neuroprotection
Therapeutics by Application - Prevention and Treatment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for
Neuroprotection Therapeutics by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Prevention and Treatment for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961065/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001