The global neoantigen cancer vaccine industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 77.73% during the forecast period 2024-2031

Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market to Reach $1,988. 5 Million by 2031. Market Report Coverage - Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Segmentation.

• Product Type - Personalized and Off-the-Shelf

• Type of Neovaccine - Nucleic Acid Vaccine, Peptide Vaccine, and Dendritic Cell-Based Vaccine

• Therapeutic Specialty - Lung Cancer, Urinary System Cancer, Melanoma, Liver Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, and Blood and Bone Marrow Cancer

• Line of Therapy - First Line, Second Line, and Later Lines



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Spain

• Asia-Pacific and Middle East - China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Israel



Market Growth Drivers



• Increasing Global Prevalence of Cancer

• Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine to Tailor Patient’s Treatment on an Individual Level

• Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercise



Market Challenges



• Higher Cost of Personalized Cancer Vaccines

• Hurdles in Clinical Development and Optimization Process

• Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

• Payer Uncertainty and Outcome-Based Pricing

• High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach



Market Opportunities



• Treatment Gaps

• Reduced Turnaround Time and Cost

• Partnerships and Collaboration between Various Healthcare Stakeholders

• Data Analytics



Key Companies Profiled



Moderna Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca plc, Agenus, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Advaxis, Medigene, Neon Therapeutics (Acquired by BioNTech SE), Genocea Biosciences, Immunovative Therapies, Gritstone Oncology, Nouscom, NantBioScience, Immunovaccine, BioLineRx, Geneos Therapeutics



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in emerging trends within the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market?

• What key development strategies are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for neoantigen cancer vaccines?



• How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period 2024-2031, and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments on the basis of:

o Product Type (Personalized and Off-the-Shelf),

o Type of Neovaccine (Nucleic Acid Vaccine, Peptide Vaccine, and Dendritic Cell-Based Vaccine)

o Line of Therapy (First Line, Second Line, and Later Lines)

o Region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

• What are the current treatment gaps, and how neovaccines are expected to fill these gaps?

• What are the unmet needs in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market?



Market Overview



The global neoantigen cancer vaccine industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 77.73% during the forecast period 2024-2031. The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is expected to generate $35.5 million in revenue in 2024, owing to the expected launch of the first neoantigen vaccine, DC vaccine in the market.



The neoantigen cancer vaccine market growth has been primarily attributed to major drivers in this market, such as rising prevalence of cancers, increasing adoption of personalized medicine to tailor patient’s treatment on an individual level, and significant external funding for executing research and development exercises.However, significant challenges are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include the expected higher cost of personalized cancer vaccines, hurdles in clinical development, and payer uncertainty and outcome-based pricing.



Expert Quote on the Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market



“The real issues with neovaccines are higher cost, turn-around times, and limited efficacy. The cost and time to manufacture have come down in the last four years, and as technology improves, it will come down more.”



The neoantigen cancer vaccine market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including reported clinical findings, financing and partnership opportunities, expected market, and current clinical landscape.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products expected to be allied with the oncology market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of key players, growth potential of each underlying sub segment and company, as well as other vital information with respect to the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.



Pipeline Segmentation



• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on product type into personalized and off-the-shelf neovaccines.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on disease/application into lung cancer, urinary system cancer, melanoma, liver cancer, head and neck cancer, and blood and bone marrow cancer.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on type of neovaccine into nucleic acid vaccine, peptide vaccine, and dendritic cell vaccine.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on line of therapy into first, second, and later lines therapy.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on development phase into Phase I, II, and III.

• The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented on the basis of route-of-administration into intradermal, subcutaneous, and intramuscular administrations.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Asia-Pacific and Middle East

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Israel

