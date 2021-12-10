Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Technology Devices Market 2021, Featuring 3M, Baymax Research, Cardinal Health, ConvTec Group, Medela and Smith & Nephew

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Technology Devices, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the advanced wound management market, primarily because of medical supply chain problems across the globe. Additionally, conserving healthcare professionals' time and energy is supercritical during pandemics. Recent innovations in NPWT devices focus on customized treatment for better clinical outcomes. These innovations are easy to use both in hospitals and at home.

The introduction of innovative and customizable products will focus on patient convenience and support their restriction-free daily movement and routines. The introduction of innovative NPWT systems for home health care is imperative for addressing the changing market demand that enables saving healthcare professionals' time and energy as well as the costs involved in routine hospitals visits.

NPWT technology is evolving in areas such as diabetic wound management and will experience innovative advances like the introduction of nanocrystalline antimicrobials that improve treatment outcomes in infected wounds and enhance the overall wound management capability. Systems with wide antimicrobial coverage will also support the management of diabetic wounds. NPWT systems can offer complete healing and reduce amputations in diabetic patients.

Device manufacturers should innovate NPWT devices that enable the delivery of different therapies, such as targeted regenerative therapies. They must proactively develop technologies such as home-based single-use NPWT devices that cater to wound complexity and improve the quality of patients' lives, offering the comfort of home treatment to address changing market demands.

Single-use NPWT devices have become a mainstream innovation during the last decade; they are canister-free, portable, mechanically powered, and disposable. These devices continue to gain market traction and are set to become the standard treatment, with multiple innovations for wound management due to their portability and ability to prevent infection and accelerate wound healing. Manufacturers must track the competitive intensity of the single-use NPWT devices segment and university-level research activity and identify innovation licensing opportunities in the wound care market and maintain their competitiveness.

Story continues

The NPWT systems market is highly fragmented with technologies including traditional NPWT, single-use NPWT, and the recently introduced hybrid technology NPWT. The offerings include NPWT medical devices, dressings, and sealing kits. The market has many commercialized NPWT devices, and the regulatory approval trend continues to grow.

In a field of more than 30 global industry participants, the report independently plots the top 12 companies in this Frost Radar analysis. The analysis reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. It discusses strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as makes recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

Companies to Action:

3M Company

Baymax Research, Inc.

BenQ Materials Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carilex Medical, Inc.

ConvaTec Group

ExtriCARE USA

Genadyne Biotechnologies

Medela AG

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Pensar Medical, LLC

Smith & Nephew plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfgmnb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



