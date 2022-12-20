Global Neem Extract Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Neem Extract Market

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neem Extract Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neem extract market size reached US$ 1.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.92% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Neem extract is a yellow-brown colored plant oil extracted from the barks, leaves, roots, flowers, fruits and seeds of the tree. It is a strong antioxidant and antimicrobial agent that aids in countering free radicals to reduce inflammation and neutralize bacteria, viruses and fungi.

It also aids in reducing blood sugar levels, minimizing the risks of developing leprosy, eye disorders, diabetes, ulcers on the skin and in the digestive tract and preventing plaque formation in the mouth. It is also widely used as an effective pest-repellant and as fertilizer in plants to provide protection against soil pests and diseases.

The extract is added to various dental care products, such as toothpaste, mouthwashes and tooth powders, cosmetics and hair care products to prevent skin allergies, dandruff and lice.



Neem Extract Market Trends:



Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Neem extract is commonly added to nutraceuticals and dietary supplements to reduce blood clotting, cholesterol and blood pressure levels in the body.

Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness regarding the side effects of chemical-based products and rising adoption of bio-based extracts and essential oils are providing a thrust to the market growth.

This has further led to the increasing adoption of neem leaf, bark, fruit and seed extracts to manufacture premium-quality personal care products, such as shampoos, styling gels, fairness creams, body lotions and hand creams, to minimize frizz, acne, blemishes and redness on the skin.

Additionally, the launch of innovative neem-based fertilizers and pesticides to organically cultivate fruits and vegetables is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Neem extracts are also added to livestock feed as an anti-helminthic and antihyperglycemic agent to prevent diseases and infections in the animals. Other factors, including significant improvements in the extraction technologies, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agro Extracts Limited, Bros India Group, E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited, Fortune Biotech Ltd., Gramin India Agri BusiNest, GreeNeem Agri Pvt Ltd., Neem India Products Pvt Ltd., Neeming Australia Pty Ltd, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., TechnoServe Inc. and Trifolio-M GmbH.



