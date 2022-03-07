Global Naval EO/IR Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunities 2022 Report

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Naval EO/IR Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The naval electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) market will continue to grow and evolve as countries continue to implement naval modernization and force expansion programs as tensions around the world rise and neglected fleets reach their expected end-of-life dates.

The need for modern and more capable multi-role fleets comes as European and North American navies are becoming involved in the Arctic arms race, and as trade fleets require greater protection from piracy and Iranian actions. The threat of Chinese expansionism as a result of more frequent airspace violations and a rapidly increasing fleet has compelled the United States to develop a larger fleet that can operate in littoral environments and created a resurgence of submarine programs across the Asia-Pacific region.

The main trends seen in the EO/IR market include a merging of different sensor types into a single package; digitization and sensor fusion; hyperspectral and multispectral sensing; and a continual need for reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) properties of systems. Traditionally separate EO/IR systems will merge into single packages to increase efficiency.

This report will cover the major market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Central and South Asia, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Each region is analyzed in detail to highlight the major opportunities for companies to target, and the likely competition that already exists. The global market also is examined to indicate the regions that will likely spend the most across the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Naval Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

  • Analysis Fact Sheet

  • Market Overview

  • Context - Market Evolution

  • Demand Overview - 2020-2029

  • Key Programs

3. Research Scope and Methodology

  • Research Scope

  • Segmentation

  • Forecasting Approach

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Dashboard

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Total Market Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Competition Analysis

  • Key Competitors

  • Supplier Landscape - Top 10

  • Global Supply Chain - Market Penetration

  • Global Market Share

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Africa

  • Growth Metrics

  • Regional Considerations

  • Geopolitical Trends and Issues

  • Conflicts and Threats

  • Market Dashboard

  • Competitive Environment

  • Notable Opportunities

  • Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape

  • Strategic Conclusions

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics

  • Regional Considerations

  • Geopolitical Trends and Issues

  • Conflicts and Threats

  • Market Dashboard

  • Competitive Environment

  • Opportunities

  • Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape

  • Strategic Conclusions

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Central and South Asia

  • Growth Metrics

  • Regional Considerations

  • Geopolitical Trends and Issues

  • Conflicts and Threats

  • Market Dashboard

  • Competitive Environment

  • Opportunities

  • Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape

  • Strategic Conclusions

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics

  • Regional Considerations

  • Geopolitical Trends and Issues

  • Conflicts and Threats

  • Market Dashboard

  • Competitive Environment

  • Opportunities

  • Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape

  • Strategic Conclusions

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East

  • Growth Metrics

  • Regional Considerations

  • Geopolitical Trends and Issues

  • Conflicts and Threats

  • Market Dashboard

  • Competitive Environment

  • Opportunities

  • Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape

  • Strategic Conclusions

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Regional Considerations

  • Geopolitical Trends and Issues

  • Conflicts and Threats

  • Market Dashboard

  • Competitive Environment

  • Opportunities

  • Regional Market - Top 3 Countries Competitor Landscape

  • Strategic Conclusions

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis: South America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Regional Considerations

  • Geopolitical Trends and Issues

  • Conflicts and Threats

  • Market Dashboard

  • Competitive Environment

  • Opportunities

  • Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape

  • Strategic Conclusions

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Processing Capabilities

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Extended Support to Cater to Operators With Limited Budgets

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Image Processing to Enable Information Extraction in Degraded Environments

  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. The Last Word

14. Appendix

15. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obsg1f

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


