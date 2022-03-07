Global Naval EO/IR Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunities 2022 Report
Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Naval EO/IR Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The naval electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) market will continue to grow and evolve as countries continue to implement naval modernization and force expansion programs as tensions around the world rise and neglected fleets reach their expected end-of-life dates.
The need for modern and more capable multi-role fleets comes as European and North American navies are becoming involved in the Arctic arms race, and as trade fleets require greater protection from piracy and Iranian actions. The threat of Chinese expansionism as a result of more frequent airspace violations and a rapidly increasing fleet has compelled the United States to develop a larger fleet that can operate in littoral environments and created a resurgence of submarine programs across the Asia-Pacific region.
The main trends seen in the EO/IR market include a merging of different sensor types into a single package; digitization and sensor fusion; hyperspectral and multispectral sensing; and a continual need for reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) properties of systems. Traditionally separate EO/IR systems will merge into single packages to increase efficiency.
This report will cover the major market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Central and South Asia, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Each region is analyzed in detail to highlight the major opportunities for companies to target, and the likely competition that already exists. The global market also is examined to indicate the regions that will likely spend the most across the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Naval Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Overview
Analysis Fact Sheet
Market Overview
Context - Market Evolution
Demand Overview - 2020-2029
Key Programs
3. Research Scope and Methodology
Research Scope
Segmentation
Forecasting Approach
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Market Dashboard
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Total Market Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Market Share Analysis
Competition Analysis
Key Competitors
Supplier Landscape - Top 10
Global Supply Chain - Market Penetration
Global Market Share
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Africa
Growth Metrics
Regional Considerations
Geopolitical Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Market Dashboard
Competitive Environment
Notable Opportunities
Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape
Strategic Conclusions
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics
Regional Considerations
Geopolitical Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Market Dashboard
Competitive Environment
Opportunities
Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape
Strategic Conclusions
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Central and South Asia
Growth Metrics
Regional Considerations
Geopolitical Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Market Dashboard
Competitive Environment
Opportunities
Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape
Strategic Conclusions
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Growth Metrics
Regional Considerations
Geopolitical Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Market Dashboard
Competitive Environment
Opportunities
Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape
Strategic Conclusions
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East
Growth Metrics
Regional Considerations
Geopolitical Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Market Dashboard
Competitive Environment
Opportunities
Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape
Strategic Conclusions
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
Growth Metrics
Regional Considerations
Geopolitical Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Market Dashboard
Competitive Environment
Opportunities
Regional Market - Top 3 Countries Competitor Landscape
Strategic Conclusions
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis: South America
Growth Metrics
Regional Considerations
Geopolitical Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Market Dashboard
Competitive Environment
Opportunities
Regional Market - Top 5 Countries Competitor Landscape
Strategic Conclusions
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Processing Capabilities
Growth Opportunity 2 - Extended Support to Cater to Operators With Limited Budgets
Growth Opportunity 3 - Image Processing to Enable Information Extraction in Degraded Environments
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. The Last Word
14. Appendix
15. Next Steps
