Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market and the Impact of COVID-19: Profiles of 40+ Key Industry Players
Over the long term, consumer awareness regarding improved health and the increase in ageing population worldwide are anticipated to create robust demand for nutraceutical products including natural source vitamin E supplements. Dietary supplements enriched with natural vitamin E are finding wider acceptance among consumers for improving energy and endurance and reducing muscle damage after exercising. Also, a few alpha tocopherol-containing health supplements have been found to decrease the risk of bone fracture for the geriatric population, in addition to improving overall muscular strength. This is another factor that is likely to impact natural vitamin E market growth in a positive manner.
While most of the application areas of Natural Vitamin E shown positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic such as Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages globally, Cosmetics & Personal Care witnessed a negative impact in 2020 compared to 2019.
The market for Natural Vitamin E in Food & Beverages experienced a slightly slower growth during 2019-2019 but sector is projected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of volumes to reach 4k metric tons by 2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
Global Natural Source Vitamin E market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and major end-use sectors
The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each product type and end-use sectors of Vitamin E by a major geographic region
COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis on Global Natural Vitamin E Market
Analysis of Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
Major companies profiled - 43
The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Natural Vitamin E:
Tocopherols
Tocotrienols
End-Use sectors of Natural Vitamin E analyzed comprise the following:
Animal Feed
Dietary Supplements
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Other sectors
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Natural Vitamin E market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in Metric Tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth analysis for 2019-2020
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. REGULATIONS FOR DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND INGREDIENTS
Regulations for Dietary Supplements and Ingredients as per the US Food and Drug Administration
FDA Changes Nutrition Facts Label on Food Packaging
European Union: Traceability and Labeling of GMOs
3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
Global Vitamin E Production Capacities
Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Manufacturers
4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
One Rock Capital Partners Acquires BASF's Kankakee, Illinois Natural Vitamin E Plant
Antares Introduces Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Non-GMO Sunflower TPGS
Sime Darby Oils and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Collaborated on Tocotrienols for the Treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Clinical Trail
IIT Madras Researchers Engineered High Vitamin E Producing Sunflower Plant Cells
American River Nutrition and Beijing Ginkgo Group Locked in a Patent Infringement Battle
Designs for Health's New Vitamin E Tocotrienol Product Unveiled
Advanced Organic Materials Plans to Establish Manufacturing Plant in Spain
BTSA Inaugurates New USA-Based Branch
ExcelVite's Vitamin E Tocotrienol Ingredient Launched
Vitae Naturals' Vitasterol Range Completes REACH Registration Process
Advanced Organic Materials Granted FSSC 22000 Certification
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Overall Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by Geographic Region
Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Market Overview by Geographic Region
GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
Major Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vitamin E
Major Companies in the End-use Application Industries for Vitamin E
