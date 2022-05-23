Global Natural Rubber Market Size Expected To Reach US$ 26350 By 2027 | Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Healthy CAGR, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Industry Research
·9 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.

Pune, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Natural Rubber Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Natural Rubber market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Natural Rubber Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Natural Rubber industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Natural Rubber market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Natural Rubber market.

Request for a Sample PDF of Report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18673443

About Natural Rubber Market:

Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.
Global Natural Rubber key players include Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Vietnam Rubber Group, Southland Holding, etc.
China is the largest market, with a share over 25%, followed by Europe, and India, both have a share over 20 percent.
In terms of product, Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Medical, Industrial, Consumer Goods, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Natural Rubber Market
This report focuses on global and United States Natural Rubber market.
In 2020, the global Natural Rubber market size was US$ 22360 million and it is expected to reach US$ 26350 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Natural Rubber Market include:

  • Von Bundit

  • Sri Trang Agro-Industry

  • Southland Holding

  • Thai Hua Rubber

  • Vietnam Rubber Group

  • Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

  • Tong Thai Rubber Group

  • Thai Rubber Latex Corporation

  • Ravasco

  • Halcyon Agri

  • Feltex

  • Unitex Rubber

  • Indolatex Jaya Abadi

  • Kurian Abraham

  • Hevea-Tec

  • KLPK

  • Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

  • Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

  • C.W. Mackie

  • Enghuat Industries

  • Basil Rubber Factory

  • Edathala Polymers

  • Kavanar Latex

  • Paesukchuen Rubber

  • Ba Phuc Rubber

  • Sinochem International Corporation

  • China Hainan Rubber Industry Group

  • Yunnan State Farms Group

  • Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group

  • Yunnan Gaoshen Rubber

  • Getah Indus

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Natural Rubber market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Natural Rubber market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS)

  • Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)

  • Latex

  • Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Automotive (Non-Tire Applications)

  • Medical

  • Industrial

  • Consumer Goods

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Natural Rubber market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Natural Rubber market in terms of revenue.

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Natural Rubber MARKET REPORT 2022-2027

Key Reasons to Purchase Natural Rubber Market Report:

  • The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

  • The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Natural Rubber Industry.

  • The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

  • The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

  • The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18673443

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Natural Rubber market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Natural Rubber market by value?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Natural Rubber market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Natural Rubber market?

  • What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Natural Rubber market?

  • What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Natural Rubber market?

Global Natural Rubber Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Natural Rubber market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Buy this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18673443

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Natural Rubber market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Natural Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Natural Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Natural Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Natural Rubber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Natural Rubber Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Natural Rubber Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Natural Rubber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Natural Rubber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Natural Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Natural Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Natural Rubber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Natural Rubber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Natural Rubber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Natural Rubber Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Natural Rubber Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Natural Rubber Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Natural Rubber Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Natural Rubber Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Natural Rubber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Natural Rubber Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Natural Rubber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Natural Rubber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Natural Rubber Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Natural Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Natural Rubber Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Natural Rubber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Natural Rubber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Natural Rubber Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Natural Rubber Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Natural Rubber Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Natural Rubber Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Natural Rubber Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Natural Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Natural Rubber Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Natural Rubber Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Natural Rubber Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Natural Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Natural Rubber Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Natural Rubber Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Natural Rubber Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Natural Rubber Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Natural Rubber Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Natural Rubber Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Natural Rubber Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Natural Rubber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
……………………
7 North America
8 Asia Pacific
9 Europe
10 Latin America
11 Middle East and Africa
12 Company Profiles
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Natural Rubber Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18673443

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that ended the season of Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with local law enforcement

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Brady Tkachuk becomes latest beer-guzzling NHLer to sign with Budweiser

    Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk earned himself a delicious endorsement after his performance during Game 1 rivaled his brother's big night.

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • World junior champ Nam Nguyen retires with few regrets, despite tough two seasons

    OTTAWA — Nam Nguyen said the challenge of trying to make the Beijing Olympic team this year felt like "walking up Mount Everest." Nguyen and his Canadian figure skating teammates had been hit harder than most countries by COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions and they'd gone months without competitions. Nguyen didn't qualify for Beijing, after contracting COVID-19 days before the Olympic trials. The 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., considered sticking it out another season, but as the past fe