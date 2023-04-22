The Global Natural Brown Sugar Market Was Valued At USD 17.10 Billion In 2022, Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, It is anticipated that the global demand for brown sugar will remain high throughout the forecast period. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) projects that China's sugar production will increase by 24 percent by 2020, reaching 13.6 metric tons.

Farmington, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Natural brown sugar market was worth USD 17.10 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.80% from 2023 to 2030, it is projected to be worth USD 23.04 billion by 2030. The market for brown sugar is expanding as demand from various sectors of the food and beverage industry rises. Consequently, it is envisaged that it will continue to rise in the years to come. Typically, refined white sugar crystals that permit precise control of the sugar crystal to molasses ratio and lower manufacturing costs are used to create brown sugar. The molasses in this brown sugar can be easily separated from the crystals to generate white sugar, but the resulting white sugar is typically coarser than its unprocessed counterpart. There are a number of food-related purposes for brown sugar, including dairy and baking products. The growing health-conscious population, which seeks healthier alternatives to white sugar, will also contribute to the market's expansion.

Request Sample Copy of Report“ The Global Natural Brown Sugar market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Light Brown Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar), By Application Outlook (Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, Ice Cream and Dairy), Region and Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Light Brown Sugar

Light brown sugar is darker in colour and has a more robust flavour than white sugar.

Dark Brown Sugar

Typically, dark brown sugar is used to create baked goods such as cookies, muffins, cakes, pies, etc. Dark brown sugars are renowned for their high molasses content, which makes them ideal for imparting a caramel or butterscotch flavour to desserts such as crème or puddings.

Application Outlook

Bakery

Bakery is one of the most common applications of natural brown sugar on the global market for natural brown sugar. It can be used to improve the flavour, texture, and appearance of baked products without altering their sweetness.

Beverages

People are increasingly concerned about their health, which has led them to choose nutritious foods such as low-sugar beverages and dairy products.

Confectionery

Utilization of natural brown sugars in baked goods such as biscuits, cakes, and donuts.

Ice Cream and Dairy

The increasing demand for natural sugar in candies and ice cream is driving the natural brown sugar market.

Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share in terms of both value and quantity. This is because businesses that produce baked products, candies, beverages, ice cream, and cheese are thriving. Moreover, health-conscious individuals are avoiding processed foods and consuming more unprocessed brown sugar.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.80% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 23.04 billion By Type Light Brown Sugar

Dark Brown Sugar By Application Bakery

Beverages

Confectionery

Ice Cream and Dairy By Companies Sudzucker

Tate & Lyle

Imperial Sugar

Nordic Sugar A/S

C&H Sugar

American Crystal Sugar

Cargill

Domino Sugar

Taikoo

Wholesome Sweeteners

Ganzhiyuan

Lotus Health Group

Guangzhou, Huatang and others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Trends: Increasing demand for bakery products is a trend

Changes in the brown sugar market and the rising demand for baked products should provide a substantial boost to the brown sugar market. The rising demand for Western baked products in developing economies should also benefit the market for brown sugar.

Asia-Pacific Is the Global Market Leader

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain brown sugar's largest market for the foreseeable future. The North American market is the second greatest.

Drivers: frequently used in the food and beverage industry.

Recent development in the food and beverage industry in urban areas has been a major factor in the expansion of the global brown sugar market.

Restrictions/Challenges: Lower Sugar Intake

People are consuming less sugar, but the market for brown sugar is not anticipated to grow as quickly because more people prefer sugar-free products and are concerned about obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Negative Effects of Excess Consumption

Although harmless and widely accepted, brown sugar has a negative effect. But excessive use may result in diabetes, weight gain, or yeast infections. It is anticipated that this will harm the brown sugar market in the coming years.

Opportunities: Consumer Recognition of Its Benefits

People are learning more and more about the benefits of brown sugar, which should create future business opportunities and accelerate the market's growth rate.

Burgeoning Market Strategies by Market Players

In addition, market participants have been developing novel concepts that will facilitate their development in numerous ways.

