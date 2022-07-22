Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·6 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery and Forecasts Market Segment by Technology, (Nanocrystals, Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Micelles, Nanotubes) Market Segment by Application, (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiovascular/ Physiology, Anti-inflammatory/ Immunology, Anti-infective, Other Application) Market Segment by Nanoparticles, (Dendrimers, Gold Nanoparticles, Fullerenes, Other Nanoparticles) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global nanotechnology in drug delivery market was valued at US$53.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Personalized Medicines are in Demand Across the Global Market
Personalized medicine is a health-care method aimed at developing individualised therapies with each patient/group of patients, taking into account genetic, morphological, and environmental variables that might affect the therapy's result (efficacy and safety). Since it permits each individuals or group of individuals with comparable features (cohort) to be administered individually while taking into consideration the special requirements stated in their genome, the usage of nanomedicines in this sector has expanded at an exponential rate.

Download Sample - https://www.visiongain.com/report/nanotechnology-drug-delivery-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market?
Over the last two years, the COVID-19 has had a substantial influence on human health and economic growth. The use of therapeutics in conjunction with vaccinations is crucial in the battle against the pandemic. Blocking SARS-CoV-2 entrance into cells, decreasing host immune response inside cells, and controlling the immune system are the three therapeutic research domains, and significant progress has probably been released in each. A growing number of promising neutralising antibodies and small compounds have been completely licenced or permitted for case of emergencies use, resulting in lower COVID-19 patient mortality. Therapeutics will also have a significant effect on the development and revision of public policies to combat the pandemic. The rate at which limitations are lifted and economies recover throughout the world will improve in the future.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 475 page report provides 304 tables and 284 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global nanotechnology in drug delivery market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including technology, applications, nanoparticles and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing nanotechnology in drug delivery market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Nanotechnology is Being Employed for a Wide Range of Drug Delivery Applications
Nanotechnologies are making a big contribution in this field by offering innovative drug delivery systems, and some of these tactics have been shown to be effective in clinical settings. Increased in vivo dispersion, reticule-endothelial systems evasion, and favorable pharmacokinetics may all contribute to nanotechnology's drug delivery success. The two components of an optimal pharmaceutical delivery system are release of drug control and targeting capabilities. Side effects can be greatly reduced, and treatment efficacy can be assured, by selectively targeting and removing hazardous or malignant cells. Controlled drug release also offers the potential to reduce drug side effects. Nanoparticle medication delivery systems feature less unpleasant responses and better penetration into the body due to their tiny size, enabling for intravascular and other administration routes.

Technological Advancements in Drug Discovery Applications
Nanomedicines are now defined as nanoscale tools for disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment that can facilitate early clinical prevention and detection, assist a biologically active chemical compound to its preferred destination of action, and/or control its own release to ensure an optimal concentration at the therapeutic target over a specified time period.

Where are the market opportunities?

Nanoscale is Gaining Importance in Drug Delivery
Nanotechnology is important in the development of drug delivery technologies that can extend medicinal markets. Nanotechnology can be used to reformulate current pharmaceuticals, so prolonging their lifetimes, improving their performance, enhancing acceptability by increasing effectiveness, increasing safety and patient adherence, and eventually lowering health care costs. Nanotechnology may potentially improve the performance of medications that have failed clinical trials. It offers drug delivery systems as well as treatment and management of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and diabetes.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the nanotechnology in drug delivery market are AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie), Amgen Inc., Aquanova AG, Bayer AG, Camarus AB, Celgene Corporation, Cytimmune Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Nanobiotix, NanoCarrier Co, Ltd, NanOlogy LLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer), Roche Holding AG (Roche), Sanofi SA, Selecta Biosciences Inc., Starpharma Holdings Limited, Taiwan Liposome Co., Tarveda Therapeutics, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments in the Market

  • Merck bought Exelead for US$780 million in cash on 23rd February 2022, subject to regulatory clearances and other usual closing conditions.

  • Amgen and Generate Biomedicines have announced a cooperation to research and develop protein therapeutics for five clinical targets across several therapeutic areas and modalities.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canada's Marco Arop cruises into 800m final at World Athletics Championships

    What a difference a year has made for Canada's Marco Arop. At the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Arop sputtered down the stretch in his semifinal and failed to qualify for the final. As disappointing as that moment was for Arop, he's used it as fuel over the past year. And on Thursday night at the world championships in Eugene, Ore., Arop learned from his past mistakes, earning him a spot in Saturday's 800-metre final. "Everything is coming together at the right time," Arop told CBC Sports after th

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Cost of acquiring Juan Soto might be too expensive for Blue Jays

    Juan Soto would look great in a Blue Jays jersey but the asking price might be too high.

  • Report: Matthew Tkachuk tells Flames he won't re-sign, likely to be traded

    Sportsnet's Eric Francis believes star Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk could be traded in the coming days as both sides sit far apart on a long-term deal.