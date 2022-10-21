ReportLinker

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoporous Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817729/?utm_source=GNW

Global Nanoporous Materials Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanoporous Materials estimated at US$8.5 Billion, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Zeolites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clays segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026



The Nanoporous Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Activated Carbon Segment to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026



In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Chemviron Carbon

Clariant International Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Zeochem AG





Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated

Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by

Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated

Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,

Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

