- Global Nanoporous Materials Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2026

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanoporous Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817729/?utm_source=GNW
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanoporous Materials estimated at US$8.5 Billion, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Zeolites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clays segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

The Nanoporous Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Activated Carbon Segment to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026

In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Albemarle Corporation
BASF SE
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Chemviron Carbon
Clariant International Ltd.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Mineral Technologies Inc.
Zeochem AG


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Nanoporous Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Zeolites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Zeolites by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Zeolites by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clays
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Clays by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Clays by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Activated Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Activated Carbon by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Activated Carbon by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silica Gel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Silica Gel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Silica Gel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Activated Alumina by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Activated Alumina by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Activated Alumina by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Nanoporous Materials Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Nanoporous Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by Type -
Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites, Clays,
Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,
Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Nanoporous Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites, Clays,
Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Nanoporous Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: China Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites, Clays,
Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Nanoporous Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,
Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Nanoporous Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: France Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,
Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Nanoporous Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites,
Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites, Clays,
Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Nanoporous Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials by Type -
Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous Materials by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Zeolites, Clays,
Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanoporous
Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica
Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Nanoporous Materials Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanoporous Materials
by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel,
Activated Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanoporous Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated
Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanoporous
Materials by Type - Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica
Gel, Activated Alumina and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nanoporous
Materials by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Zeolites, Clays, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Activated
Alumina and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
