- Global Nanoporous Materials Market to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanoporous Materials estimated at US$8.5 Billion, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Zeolites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clays segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
The Nanoporous Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Activated Carbon Segment to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026
In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Albemarle Corporation
BASF SE
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Chemviron Carbon
Clariant International Ltd.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Mineral Technologies Inc.
Zeochem AG
