Global Mycoprotein Market to Reach $857.7 Million by 2027

·22 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mycoprotein estimated at US$574. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$857. 7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mycoprotein Industry" -
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food & Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$429 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dietary Supplements segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $156.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Mycoprotein market in the U.S. is estimated at US$156.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$115.2 Million by the year 2027.



Other Applications Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR

In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$124.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured) -
3F Bio Ltd
General Mills
Marlow Foods Ltd
MycoTechnology, Inc.
Temasek Holdings
Tyson Ventures


Read the full report:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Mycoprotein - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Mycoprotein Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 15: USA Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 24: China Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 33: France Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 42: UK Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 63: India Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mycoprotein
by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Mycoprotein by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Mycoprotein
by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Mycoprotein by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Mycoprotein by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Mycoprotein
by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Mycoprotein by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Mycoprotein Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mycoprotein by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Mycoprotein by
Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Mycoprotein by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report:

