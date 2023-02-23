Global Multiple Beverage Marketplace Report 2022-2023: Volume, Growth and Per Capita Consumption Statistics for 11 Major Beverage Categories

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2022 Global Multiple Beverage Marketplace" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation offers worldwide and country by country beverage data. It includes volume, growth and per capita consumption statistics for eleven major beverage categories.

Developments by beverage type and country round out the coverage provided in this comprehensive international report that helps marketers get a comparative view of the size, growth patterns and market share by country for each beverage category. Data is augmented by an overview of key developments in the global beverage industry including discussion of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The answers you need

How do various countries around the world compare in overall and average consumption of beer, carbonated soft drinks, milk, tea, wine and other beverages?

How large is the global sports beverage market? What about the energy drink market?

How have the rankings and output of the leading coffee producing nations changed?

How do various countries' market share rankings compare? Which country's consumers lead the world in bottled water consumption? Which leads in beer?

What will consumption statistics look like for each beverage category by 2026?

This multiple beverage industry report features a comprehensive overview of the international beverage marketplace and includes:

A bird's eye view of the commercial beverage industry as a whole, including an executive summary describing key developments.

A break-down of the industry down by volume by beverage category, including per capita consumption figures.

Coverage of beer, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), coffee, distilled spirits, energy drinks, fruit beverages, milk, sports beverages, tea and wine.

Beer production and consumption volume, growth and share by country.

Bottled water global consumption, share and growth by country.

Carbonated soft drink consumption and per capita data by country.

Coffee production and consumption by country.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The International Beverage Market

Overview

Special Note on Coronavirus

Volume by Category

Per Capita Consumption

Projections

THE GLOBAL BEVERAGE MARKET

Global Beverage Market Consumption Volume by Category 2016 - 2021 Global Beverage Market Share of Consumption Volume by Category 2016 - 2021 Global Beverage Market Change in Volume by Category 2017 - 2021 Global Beverage Market Per Capita Consumption by Category 2016 - 2021



The Global Beer Market

The Global Bottled Water Market

The Global Carbonated Soft Drink Market

The Global Coffee Market

The Global Distilled Spirits Market

The Global Energy Drink Market

The Global Fruit Beverage Market

The Global Milk Market

The Global Sports Beverage Market

The Global Tea Market

The Global Wine Market

The Projected Global Beverage Market

