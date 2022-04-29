Global Multilayer Barrier Packaging Markets, 2022-2028 with 2021 as the Base Year
Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multilayer Barrier Packaging Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a seven-year forecast based on expected compound average growth rates in which the base year is 2021 and the forecast period is 2022 to 2028.
It discusses the different tiers of the value chain and estimates volume and revenue for polymer manufacturers, functional film manufacturers, and packaging manufacturers.
The study discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each value chain tier and region from 2018 to 2028. The analysis focuses on the primary regions and competitive environment at the subsegment level but includes competitive structure and market share data at the overall level.
The study includes key market participants and their critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. The current size of the multilayer barrier packaging market is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis.
The study also analyzes the role of digitalization, high per capita income, and demand for fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.
The study offers an in-depth look into the various recycling scenarios for multilayer barrier packaging products and a snapshot of feasible technologies companies are developing or using to make these products and existing multilayer film designs recyclable.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Key Competitors
Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain
Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain Analysis
How Circular Economy Trends Affect the Multilayer Film Industry
Circular Economy Impact on the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Value Chain
Technology Snapshot Summary
Technology Snapshot - Case Studies
Key Growth Metrics for the Packaging Tier
Key Growth Metrics for the Functional Film Tier
Key Growth Metrics for the Polymer Tier
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Packaging Tier
Average Price Forecast for the Packaging Tier
Revenue Forecast by Region for the Packaging Tier
Volume Forecast by Region for the Packaging Tier
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Packaging Tier
Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Functional Film Tier
Average Price Forecast for the Functional Film Tier
Revenue Forecast by Region for the Functional Film Tier
Volume Forecast by Region for the Functional Film Tier
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Functional Film Tier
Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Polymer Tier
Average Price Forecast for the Polymer Tier
Revenue Forecast by Region for the Polymer Tier
Volume Forecast by Region for the Polymer Tier
Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis for the Polymer Tier
Regional Recycling Outlook for 2021 and 2028
Competitive Environment - Packaging Tier
Market Share Analysis - Packaging Tier
Competitive Environment - Functional Film Tier
Market Share Analysis - Functional Film Tier
Competitive Environment - Polymer Tier
Market Share Analysis - Polymer Tier
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Americas
Segment Characteristics and Overview for the Americas
Key Growth Metrics for the Packaging Tier - Americas
Key Growth Metrics for the Functional Film Tier - Americas
Key Growth Metrics for the Polymer Tier - Americas
Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Packaging Tier - Americas
Average Price Forecast for the Packaging Tier - Americas
Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Packaging Tier - Americas
Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Functional Film Tier - Americas
Average Price Forecast for the Functional Film Tier - Americas
Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Functional Film Tier - Americas
Revenue and Volume Forecast for the Polymer Tier - Americas
Average Price Forecast for the Polymer Tier - Americas
Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis for the Polymer Tier - Americas
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - MEASA
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Develop Mono-material Multilayer Plastic Packaging Products or Monolayer Products with Barrier Properties to Tackle the Recycling Conundrum
Growth Opportunity 2: Innovate in the Multilayer Barrier Packaging Supply Chain to Address Growing Concerns About Plastic Waste
Growth Opportunity 3: Invest in MEASA and APAC to Meet Rapidly Increasing Local Demand for Multilayer Barrier Packaging
8. Next Steps
