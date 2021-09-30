Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market 2021-2026 and the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26. The market growth essentially attributes to the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, including HIV, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.



Additionally, the inability of the traditional vaccine approaches to perform at a critical time boosts the market growth. Further, technological advancements support the growth of the market as mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are developed with the help of advanced technologies so that these vaccines are highly effective in crucial times.



The research report, "Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Analysis, 2021," depicts a deep-dive market analysis of market statistics. It primarily consists of regional & country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR & share of different market segments, competitive benchmarking, and key market drivers & restraints.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the growth of the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients globally and the massive external funding for the production of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, with the emergence of new variants of the SARS-COVID-19 virus across different countries worldwide, the demand for mRNA vaccines is significantly increasing as it is highly effective against new strains. However, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic declines in the next few years, the market for mRNA vaccines will drop, which is very likely to affect the overall market growth in the years to come.



Based on Application Type, the market bifurcates into COVID mRNA Application and Non-COVID mRNA Application. Here, Non-COVID mRNA Application segments into Immuno-Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Haematology, and Other Infectious & Rare Diseases. Of them all, Infectious diseases accounted for more than 80% share in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market.



Based on End-Users, the market bifurcates into Hospitals & Healthcare Clinics, Research Organization & Institutions, and Others. Among these segments, Hospitals & healthcare Clinics acquired the largest share in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market in the previous few years. The segment growth primarily owes to the rising patient footfall in hospitals and clinics. Additionally, an increasing number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases also leads to aiding the growth of Hospitals & Healthcare Clinics.



Geographically, North America held the largest share in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market in the past few years, owing to the abundant presence of prominent players & exponentially surging number of COVID-19 patients in the US. Additionally, mounting fund infusions, rising focus on precision medicines, favorable regulatory environment, and snowballing need to develop transformative therapeutics are other critical factors augmenting the market growth in North America.



Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

What are the overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- by Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, and Market Shares) of the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market?

What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market?

Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how they perform in the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market study?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market



4. Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Analysis Trends & Insights



5. Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Intellectual Property Rights Analysis



6. Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Analysis Hotspots & Opportunities



7. Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Analysis Government Regulations



8. Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Use Case Scenario Comparison (COVID-19 vs Non COVID-19)



9. Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2020-2026F



10. North America mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2020-2026F



11. South America mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2020-2026F



12. Europe mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2020-2026F



13. Asia-Pacific mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2020-2026F



14. Middle East & Africa mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Outlook, 2020-2026F



15. Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Analysis Dynamics



16. Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth



17. Competitive Benchmarking

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

BioNTech

CureVac N.V.

ethris GmbH

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Moderna

Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH

Pfizer

Providence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics

Translate Bio

Versameb AG

Verve Therapeutics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/934zoz

