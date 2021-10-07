Global mRNA Platform Industry

Abstract: The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the potential for mRNA therapies. The mRNA technology has experienced decades of research efforts from scientists and various biotechnology companies.

Discovered in the 1960s as an option to convert DNA codes into proteins, mRNA took several decades to emerge as promising therapeutic modality for various medical conditions. mRNA medicines make use of the usual biological processes to extract proteins and create the required therapeutic effect, due to which the treatment of several diseases that cannot be achieved using current technologies is made easy. mRNA therapeutics have gained major attention following the development of new synthesis as well as delivery approaches. The advances in the generation, purification and cellular delivery of RNA have widened the scope of RNA-based therapeutics for a broad array of applications. The technology is marked by its compelling advantages over traditional methods in terms of turnaround times, production speed and cost savings. Various clinical and preclinical studies have indicated promising results for protein replacement therapies, prevention of infectious diseases, tumor immunotherapy and cancer vaccines. In the historic global race to develop a vaccine, mRNA based Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer stand out as frontrunners. The unique characteristics of mRNA has made it of great interest to vaccine developers. While traditional vaccines have used live or inactivated pathogens to elicit an immune response, mRNA is responsible for cellular processes, building structures, regulating functions, and building structural components. mRNA vaccines work by introducing a part of mRNA that reacts to the viral protein. It accelerates production of antibodies and trains the immune system to recognize the virus in the future, thereby offering protection. Essentially a chemical process, production of mRNA vaccines eliminates the need for growing proteins or viruses, a key reason why vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech quickly reached human trials. For instance, Moderna`s vaccine was created in just six weeks. Securing approval for emergency use, the two vaccines demonstrated around 95% efficacy in eliciting immune response against the COVID-19 virus during clinical trials.



Beyond Covid-19, mRNA-based therapies hold promise for combatting cancer, infectious diseases such as malaria and flu, and rare genetic diseases. Results from early animal testing demonstrates the ability of mRNA-based therapeutics to provide protection against viruses such as influenza, Zika and rabies. With the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19, there is heightened research interest in pursuing mRNA platform for treating infectious diseases, for example, BioNTech is preparing to launch the first vaccine for malaria based on mRNA technology with plans to conduct clinical testing by the end of 2022. Similarly, Moderna also announced plans to conduct human trials for an HIV vaccine. Currently, of the total 44 ongoing clinical trials of mRNA vaccines, 23 of them are aimed at infectious diseases. Cancer research has used mRNA platform to trigger the immune system to target specific cancer cells. Currently, there are many clinical trials underway utilizing mRNA vaccines for various cancers. Most of the mRNA cancer vaccine trials are targeting tumors such as melanoma and kidney cancer. An mRNA vaccine could be custom-made to match the genetic signature of an individual`s cancer. This personalized mRNA vaccine could be used following surgery to program the immune system to search out and destroy any residual cancer cells, and thus prevent the cancer from recurring. For instance, the pipelines of Moderna and BioNTech include drug trials for treating cancers of the brain, breast, prostate, pancreas, lung, skin and other tissues. The mRNA vaccines market is projected to receive notable contribution from the cancer segment that is estimated to claim the leading revenue share over the coming years. The segment`s growth is augmented by increasing incidence of cancer. The condition remains one of the major causes of mortalities globally, with the number of new cases annually exceeding 23.6 million by the year 2030.



mRNA is also being pursued to aid in rapid development of drugs for rare diseases. Recent advancements in the structural composition of mRNA have led the scientific community to swiftly embrace it as a new drug to deliver missing genes to organs. The pipelines of Moderna, CureVac and BioNTech, three major biopharmaceutical companies, cover heart diseases, metabolic diseases and immunomodulators for applications in immuno-oncology. The introduction of synthetic mRNA into human cells opens scope for a replacement therapeutic option for conditions known for defective or inadequate synthesis of key proteins. The approach holds significant potential over protein replacement and gene therapies owing to its lower risk, affordability and less frequent dosage. mRNA can be used as protein replacement therapy to treat diseases caused by a lack of protein, or by defective proteins. Many mRNA-based protein replacement therapies are under development for the heart, lungs and liver. For example, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, a Germany-based biotechnology company, is working on RNA drugs for treatment of heart failure. Translate Bio developed a protein replacement therapy for cystic fibrosis, which is currently undergoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, mRNA is being explored as potential alternative to the gene therapy for treatment of intractable medical conditions like sickle cell disease. Increased scientific interest and funding brought on by the pandemic is expected to further boost advancements in mRNA vaccine and therapeutics technologies. The widespread recognition is leading to new uses of mRNA being developed and approved.

Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)



BioNTech AG

CureVac AG

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

eTheRNA Immunotherapies

ethris GmbH

In-Cell-Art

Moderna, Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Tiba Biotech

Translate Bio, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies

Effectiveness of Vaccinations

Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative

Dosing Interval Adjustment to Expand Coverage

Global COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity

Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Labor Market

mRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING

mRNA: A New Approach to Medicine

Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs

mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction

With Unparalleled Turnaround Time, mRNA Platform Adds

Revolutionary Dimension to Vaccine Development

mRNA: Making Cells Act as Vaccine Factory

mRNA Vaccine Approvals

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna Vis-a-vis AstraZeneca and J&J

Vaccine

mRNA Vaccines: Advantages

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process

How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts

mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient

Other Notable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology

Overcoming Challenges

As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from

Scientific Community

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global mRNA Vaccines Market on a Dynamic Growth Track

Riding COVID-19 Wave, mRNA Vaccines Take Center Stage & See

Exciting Times Ahead

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Approval Details

COVID-19 Funding Details of Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine

EXHIBIT 1: Production Capacity of mRNA Frontrunners in Millions

of Doses for 2021

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer

Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines

Market

The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits

Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market

Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine

Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations

The East Falls behind the West in Embracing the Revolutionary

mRNA Technology for Developing Vaccines to Fight against

COVID-19

COVID-19 Pandemic: An Eventful Year for RNA

COVID-19?s Impact on Vaccine Development - A Transformative

Shift to mRNA vaccines

mRNA Based Vaccines in Clinical Development

mRNA Vaccines in Phase IV Clinical Trials

mRNA Vaccines in Phase III Clinical Trials

mRNA Vaccines in Phase II Clinical Trials

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies

VARIOUS VIRUS VARIANTS

Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections

Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?

E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers

Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries

California Strain Emerges to be More Contagious and Deadly

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of

Efficacy against South African Variant

Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Third Covid-19 Shot to Provide

Variant Protection

Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical

Study

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE

Pfizer and BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First

Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s

Vaccine

After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer?s Vaccine

EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support Covid-

19 Vaccine Production

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15

Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna?s mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15

Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12

Years (March, 2021)

Sanofi Plans on Acquiring Translate Bio; Increases mRNA

Technology Deployment Across Therapeutics Development And

Vaccines

BioNTech Announces Plans for Developing mRNA-based vaccine for

Preventing Malaria

CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine Disappointment

Setback in Covid Vaccine From CureVac Shows Inequality Among

mRNA Jabs

I-Mab Joins Hands with Chinese Biotech Players to Discover

Novel Oncology Therapeutics using mRNA & AI Techniques

Recent Market Activity

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies

List of BioNTech?s mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer

Moderna?s Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a

Novice to Know All

Moderna?s mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines

mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology

mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics

mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics

Sanofi Commences Clinical Trials of mRNA vaccine for Covid-19

mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join

the Bandwagon

Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology

Providence Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics

eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. AN INSIGHT INTO MRNA THERAPEUTICS

A Prelude to RNA Therapeutics

mRNA Therapeutics Market Perspective

MRNA Therapeutics Undergoing Clinical Trials

The Evolution of mRNA Therapeutics

mRNA Replacement Therapy

Cell Therapeutic Modalities integrating mRNA Approach

RNA and Cancer Treatment

mRNA and Medical Conditions

Research Trials involving mRNA Therapeutics

Delivery of RNA Therapeutics

Lipid-Based Nanoparticles

Polymer Nanomaterials

Silica Nanoparticles

Carbon and Gold Nanomaterials

N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)



4. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Coronavirus Cases Drives the Market Demand

EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on July 26,

2021

EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 Cases in the US by State: As on July 26, 2021

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to

Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead

mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and

Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum

EXHIBIT 6: Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer

Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

Flu

HIV

EXHIBIT 7: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 8: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by

Region for 2018

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

EXHIBIT 9: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 10: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 12: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive

Healthy Market Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines

Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario

The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines

CDC Study on Vaccine Effectiveness States mRNA Vaccines Offer

More Protective Benefits than other Vaccines (March, 2021)

mRNA CANCER VACCINES

Introduction

mRNA Vaccines And Their Role in Cancer Research

mRNA Vaccine Methodology for Cancer and Infectious Diseases

mRNA Vaccines to Make New Cancer Treatment Possible

mRNA Vaccines for Cancer

Preventive Cancer Vaccines

Challenges Involved

Clinical Trials

Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag)

Personalized mRNA Vaccine

Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens

mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine

mRNA INFLUENZA VACCINES

Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a

Fascinating Vaccine Platform

The Ability of mRNA Vaccines to Prevent Flu or Replace

Vaccination for Seasonal Flu

Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding

Conventional Vaccine Efforts

mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach

Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza &

Other Viruses

COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective

Flu Shots

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots

mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials

mRNA Technology: A Suitable Candidate for Universal & Effective

Influenza Vaccines

Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options

Benefits

Limitations

The Role of mRNA-based Vaccines in Preventing Sexually-

Transmitted Diseases

H1N1 Vaccines



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for COVID-19 mRNA

Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 6-Year Perspective for Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Cancer

Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Cancer Vaccine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other mRNA

Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 6-Year Perspective for Other mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Current Vaccine Scenario

New Delta Variant Cases Cause Concern

US Buys Additional 200 Doses of Pfizer Vaccines for Children

and Booster Shots

US FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer and Moderna?s mRNA Vaccines

Moderna Supplies 100 Million more Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to

the US Government

Lonza Announces Plans to Double Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Output

in Switzerland

US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for

Ages 12 to 15

Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

for Global Supply

Market Analytics

Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: USA 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada

Canada Grants Approval to Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shot for Use in

Children in 12-15 Years Age Group

Market Analytics

Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: Canada 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Slow Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines in Japan

Japan Ropes in Armed Forces to Expedite Vaccinations

Slow Vaccination Rates Affect Olympics

Vaccine Passports

Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate

Elderly

Takeda Obtains Approval for Moderna?s Vaccine

Market Analytics

Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Japan 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



CHINA

BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to

Secure Authorization in China

Market Analytics

Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: China 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

EU Urges Nations to Focus on COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing & Export

to Beat the Pandemic (May, 2021)

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Gathers Pace in Europe after Initial Glitch

EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine

EU Obtains 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing

Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Market Analytics

Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

France Suggests mRNA Vaccines for Second Coronavirus Shot After

AstraZeneca?s First Shot

Market Analytics

Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: France 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines

by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Germany 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically

Market Analytics

Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Italy 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech

Vaccine

Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional

Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals

Market Analytics

Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other

Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: UK 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by Indication -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19 Vaccine,

Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for mRNA

Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and

Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Rest of Europe 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines

by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

INDIA

Second Wave of Covid-19 in India Attributed to Delta Variant

Pfizer Looks Forward to Make its COVID-19 Vaccine Available in

India

Cipla to Import Moderna?s COVID-19 Vaccine to India

Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Less Effective against COVID-19 Mutant

Found in India

AUSTRALIA

Australia Eyes on Onshore mRNA-based Vaccine Production Capability

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s

COVID-19 Vaccine

Market Analytics

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for mRNA

Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and

Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

THE MIDDLE EAST

BAHRAIN

Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use

Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine

AFRICA

SOUTH AFRICA

New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge

Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose

Travel Ban from South Africa

LATIN AMERICA

Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American

Countries

BRAZIL

Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from

Pfizer/BioNTech

MEXICO

Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19

Vaccine

Market Analytics

Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA

Vaccines by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and

Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Rest of World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19

Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 96

