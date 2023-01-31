The Global Motorcycle Apparel Market is forecast to grow by $501.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Motorcycle Apparel Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the motorcycle apparel market and is forecast to grow by $501.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period.

Our report on the motorcycle apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents, regulatory mandates for using motorcycle helmets, and the growing popularity of long-distance motorcycle trips.



The motorcycle apparel market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Road motorcycle apparel

• Off-road motorcycle apparel



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of airbag jackets as one of the prime reasons driving the motorcycle apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of smart helmets and the development of airbag bike helmets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the motorcycle apparel market covers the following areas:

• Motorcycle apparel market sizing

• Motorcycle apparel market forecast

• Motorcycle apparel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle apparel market vendors that include Dragon Rider, AGV Sports Group Inc., Alpinestars USA Inc., Dainese Spa, Dunham Athleisure Corp., Eicher Motors Ltd., FLY Racing, FOX Head Inc., Furstgear, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, Khivraj Motors, KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., KUSHITANI Co. Ltd., LeMans Corp., Polaris Inc., RYNOX GEARS, Spartan ProGear Co., SULLIVANS Inc., Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd., and ZEUS MOTORCYCLE GEAR. Also, the motorcycle apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



